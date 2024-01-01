Docebo Inc.'s (TSE:DCBO) 5.9% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 52% as well as institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Docebo indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 52% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While the holdings of private equity firms took a hit after last week’s 5.9% price drop, institutions with their 23% holdings also suffered.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Docebo, beginning with the chart below.

TSX:DCBO Ownership Breakdown January 1st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Docebo?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Docebo already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Docebo's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:DCBO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2024

It looks like hedge funds own 7.5% of Docebo shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Intercap Inc. is the largest shareholder with 43% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.4% and 7.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Claudio Erba is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Docebo

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Docebo Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CA$26m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Docebo. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 52%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Docebo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

