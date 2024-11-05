DMC Global Inc (BOOM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with ...

Revenue: $152.4 million, down 11% from both the second quarter and last year's third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA: $5.7 million, approximately 4% of sales.

Arcadia Sales: $57.8 million, down 17% sequentially and 19% year-over-year.

Arcadia Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 5.8%, down from 17.8% in the second quarter and 18.8% year-over-year.

DynaEnergetics Sales: $69.7 million, down 9% sequentially and 5% year-over-year.

DynaEnergetics Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Just under 1%.

NobelClad Sales: $24.9 million, flat sequentially and down 10% year-over-year.

NobelClad Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 23.2%.

SG&A Expenses: $28 million, 18.5% of net sales.

Adjusted Net Loss: $9.6 million.

Adjusted EPS: Negative $0.49.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Approximately $15 million.

Total Debt: Approximately $74 million.

Net Debt: Roughly $60 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio: 1.18.

Order Backlog (NobelClad): $59 million.

Fourth Quarter Sales Guidance: $138 million to $148 million.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $5 million to $8 million.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) concluded the strategic review process for its businesses, deciding not to sell them for less than their perceived value.

NobelClad, the composite metals business, reported an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2% due to a favorable project mix.

The company is implementing several margin improvement initiatives, including automation in its DynaEnergetics operations.

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) maintains a healthy debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.18, well below the covenant threshold.

The company has appointed Chris Skokos as interim President at Arcadia, bringing expertise in lean manufacturing and operational excellence.

Negative Points

Third-quarter sales were down 11% from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year, reflecting weakness in the US construction and energy services industries.

Arcadia's sales dropped 17% sequentially and 19% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA margins significantly declining.

DynaEnergetics faced challenges with a $5 million bad debt and inventory charges, along with lower margin customer mix.

Persistently high interest rates have negatively impacted sales in Arcadia's high-end luxury home market.

The company reported a third-quarter adjusted net loss of $9.6 million, with adjusted EPS at negative $0.49.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We've seen a lot of turnover at Arcadia and DynaEnergetics. How much of this change is related to performance or market conditions? A: James O'Leary, Executive Chairman, explained that both market conditions and leadership changes have contributed to the turnover. The market, particularly in the oil field services space, has been challenging, affecting DynaEnergetics. For Arcadia, the high acquisition price and subsequent underperformance have led to leadership changes. The company is focusing on self-help initiatives to improve margins and operations.

