DLF And 2 High Growth Stocks With Significant Insider Ownership On The Indian Exchange

The Indian market has been flat over the last week but has risen 44% in the past 12 months, with earnings expected to grow by 17% per annum over the next few years. In this robust environment, stocks with high insider ownership and strong growth potential, such as DLF and two others discussed here, can be particularly appealing to investors.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 33.7% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.4% 30.1% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 22.2% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36.6% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% PTC Industries (BSE:539006) 26.3% 65.3% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% DLF (NSEI:DLF) 26.4% 22.9% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.3% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 35.8%

Click here to see the full list of 95 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: DLF Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the colonization and real estate development sector in India, with a market cap of ₹2.10 trillion.

Operations: DLF's revenue primarily comes from real estate development and related activities, amounting to ₹63.66 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 22.9% p.a.

DLF's earnings and revenue are forecast to grow significantly, with earnings expected to rise 22.9% annually, outpacing the Indian market. Revenue is projected to increase by 21.5% per year, also exceeding market growth rates. Despite substantial insider ownership, recent months have seen minimal insider buying or selling activity. Recent news includes the cessation of Lt. Gen. Aditya Singh (Retd.) as an Independent Director and positive Q1 financial results with increased net income and EPS compared to last year.

Story continues

NSEI:DLF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MedPlus Health Services Limited operates in the retail trading of medicines and general items in India, with a market cap of ₹83.53 billion.

Operations: MedPlus Health Services Limited generates revenue primarily from its retail segment at ₹57.43 billion and diagnostics segment at ₹852.29 million.

Insider Ownership: 14.0%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 40.9% p.a.

MedPlus Health Services has demonstrated robust growth with Q1 2024 earnings showing a net income of ₹143.63 million, up from ₹37.86 million the previous year, and EPS rising to ₹1.2 from ₹0.32. Despite a forecasted return on equity of 11%, which is below benchmark expectations, its revenue and earnings are projected to grow faster than the Indian market at 16.6% and 40.9% per year respectively, indicating strong future prospects for this high insider ownership company.

NSEI:MEDPLUS Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited is engaged in the manufacturing, production, processing, formulation, and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) across India and various international markets with a market cap of ₹35.42 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) amounts to ₹13.00 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 107.1% p.a.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences is forecast to become profitable within three years, with revenue expected to grow at 12.6% annually, outpacing the Indian market. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a low future return on equity of 8.5%, Q1 2024 results showed improved net loss figures and reaffirmed FY2025 revenue guidance between ₹14 billion and ₹15 billion. The company has high insider ownership but recently saw the resignation of a non-executive director.

NSEI:SOLARA Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Make It Happen

Click here to access our complete index of 95 Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership.

Shareholder in one or more of these companies? Ensure you're never caught off-guard by adding your portfolio in Simply Wall St for timely alerts on significant stock developments.

Simply Wall St is your key to unlocking global market trends, a free user-friendly app for forward-thinking investors.

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include NSEI:DLF NSEI:MEDPLUS and NSEI:SOLARA.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com