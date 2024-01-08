DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 74%, while individual investors hold 12%

Key Insights

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

74% of the company is held by a single shareholder (DKSH Holding AG)

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 74% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 12% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad.

KLSE:DKSH Ownership Breakdown January 8th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:DKSH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2024

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. DKSH Holding AG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 74% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM741m, and insiders have RM18m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 74% of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

