Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

As we step into January 2025, global markets have been marked by a mix of moderate gains and economic uncertainties, with U.S. consumer confidence showing signs of decline and European growth estimates being revised lower. Amid these conditions, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability and income potential, making them worth considering as part of a diversified investment strategy.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.33% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.84% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.04% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.36% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.42% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.38% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.66% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.26% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.38% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents globally, with a market cap of ¥7.68 billion.

Operations: Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from the Pharmaceutical Business, encompassing research and development, purchasing, manufacturing, and sales activities, totaling ¥484.30 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

Ono Pharmaceutical offers a stable and reliable dividend, with payments well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, evidenced by low payout ratios of 39.7% and 40.9%, respectively. The company's dividends have grown consistently over the past decade, placing its yield in the top quartile of Japanese market payers at 4.89%. Recent strategic alliances in oncology drug discovery could bolster long-term revenue streams despite forecasted short-term earnings declines.

TSE:4528 Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells ferroalloys, functional materials, and environmental recycling systems in Japan, with a market cap of ¥39.13 billion.

Operations: Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Ferroalloy Business at ¥49.47 billion, supplemented by the Functional Materials Business at ¥13.90 billion and the Electric Power Business at ¥1.54 billion.