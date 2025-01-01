Dividend Stocks To Consider In January 2025

In This Article:
As we step into January 2025, global markets have been marked by a mix of moderate gains and economic uncertainties, with U.S. consumer confidence showing signs of decline and European growth estimates being revised lower. Amid these conditions, dividend stocks can offer investors a measure of stability and income potential, making them worth considering as part of a diversified investment strategy.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.33%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.84%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.42%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.66%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
Ono Pharmaceutical
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents globally, with a market cap of ¥7.68 billion.
Operations: Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from the Pharmaceutical Business, encompassing research and development, purchasing, manufacturing, and sales activities, totaling ¥484.30 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.9%
Ono Pharmaceutical offers a stable and reliable dividend, with payments well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, evidenced by low payout ratios of 39.7% and 40.9%, respectively. The company's dividends have grown consistently over the past decade, placing its yield in the top quartile of Japanese market payers at 4.89%. Recent strategic alliances in oncology drug discovery could bolster long-term revenue streams despite forecasted short-term earnings declines.
Nippon Denko
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells ferroalloys, functional materials, and environmental recycling systems in Japan, with a market cap of ¥39.13 billion.
Operations: Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Ferroalloy Business at ¥49.47 billion, supplemented by the Functional Materials Business at ¥13.90 billion and the Electric Power Business at ¥1.54 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.5%
Nippon Denko's dividend yield of 3.51% falls short of the top quartile in Japan, yet dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 26.6% and 22.1%, respectively. Despite a volatile dividend history, payments have increased over the past decade. Trading significantly below estimated fair value, recent guidance forecasts ¥79.8 billion in sales for 2024, with profits suggesting potential for future stability despite past unreliability in payouts.
Andritz
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Andritz AG operates internationally, offering plants, equipment, and services for the pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation sectors with a market cap of €4.86 billion.
Operations: Andritz AG's revenue segments include Metals (€1.84 billion), Hydro Power (€1.48 billion), Pulp & Paper (€3.83 billion), and Environment & Energy (€1.33 billion).
Dividend Yield: 5.1%
Andritz's dividend yield of 5.1% is below the top quartile in Austria, with a history of volatility over the past decade. However, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 49.5% and 47.1%, respectively. Recent earnings reports show slight declines but remain robust, supporting dividend sustainability despite past unreliability. The ongoing share buyback program could enhance shareholder value as Andritz trades below estimated fair value while maintaining a stable financial position.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include TSE:4528 TSE:5563 and WBAG:ANDR.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com