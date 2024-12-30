Dividend Stocks To Consider In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and European stocks experiencing moderate gains, investors are closely watching for opportunities amid these fluctuations. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and potential income, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance growth with consistent returns.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
Name
Dividend Yield
Dividend Rating
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
4.85%
★★★★★★
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
4.59%
★★★★★★
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
4.04%
★★★★★★
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
3.27%
★★★★★★
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
7.45%
★★★★★★
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
4.36%
★★★★★★
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
3.84%
★★★★★★
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
3.68%
★★★★★★
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
3.81%
★★★★★★
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
6.04%
★★★★★★
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Xi'an Shaangu Power
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Xi'an Shaangu Power Co., Ltd. offers systematic solutions and services in the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of CN¥15.20 billion.
Operations: Xi'an Shaangu Power Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its provision of systematic solutions and services in the People’s Republic of China.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Xi'an Shaangu Power's dividend yield of 4.06% ranks in the top 25% of CN market payers, yet its reliability is questionable due to volatility and a high payout ratio of 101.2%, indicating dividends are not well covered by earnings. Despite recent revenue growth to CNY 7.29 billion, net income declined, affecting dividend sustainability. The stock trades at a favorable P/E ratio of 15.9x compared to the market's 36.1x, offering potential value amidst these challenges.
Sanyo Shokai
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Sanyo Shokai Ltd. is a Japanese company involved in the manufacture and sale of men's and women's clothing and accessories, with a market cap of ¥31.67 billion.
Operations: Sanyo Shokai Ltd. generates its revenue primarily through the production and distribution of apparel and accessories for both men and women in Japan.
Dividend Yield: 4.3%
Sanyo Shokai's dividend yield of 4.25% places it among the top 25% in Japan, supported by a low payout ratio of 44.6%, ensuring dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade, despite recent growth. The company trades at a significant discount to estimated fair value, enhancing potential appeal for investors seeking value amidst its ongoing share buyback program aimed at boosting shareholder returns.
Bewith
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Bewith, Inc. operates contact and call centers and offers BPO services using digital technologies in Japan, with a market cap of ¥21.33 billion.
Operations: Bewith, Inc.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Contact Center and BPO Business, generating ¥37.70 billion.
Dividend Yield: 5%
Bewith's dividend yield of 5.02% ranks in the top 25% of Japanese dividend payers, supported by a payout ratio of 45%, indicating dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Despite only three years of payments, dividends have been stable with no volatility. Trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, Bewith offers potential value for investors, although its short dividend history may be a consideration for some.
