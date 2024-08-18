Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy ADM Hamburg Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:OEL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

ADM Hamburg Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:OEL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, ADM Hamburg investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be €13.58 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €13.58 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that ADM Hamburg has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of €224.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ADM Hamburg's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether ADM Hamburg has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for ADM Hamburg

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. ADM Hamburg paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Click here to see how much of its profit ADM Hamburg paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. ADM Hamburg's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 61% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ADM Hamburg's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were four years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Story continues

To Sum It Up

Is ADM Hamburg an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but ADM Hamburg is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering ADM Hamburg as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ADM Hamburg you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.