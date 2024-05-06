Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.027 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.027 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of RM02.00. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has delivered an average of 0.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

