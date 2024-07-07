Dividend Decisions On The KRX: Avoid Hyosung Advanced Materials And Consider One Better Option

Dividend-paying stocks are often sought after for their potential to provide a reliable source of income. However, companies like Hyosung Advanced Materials, which have shown a decline in their dividend growth, may pose risks that warrant careful consideration. In the vibrant South Korean market, where many dividends have seen substantial growth, identifying those that fail to maintain or increase their payouts is crucial for investors looking to minimize exposure to unstable returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In South Korea

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kia (KOSE:A000270) 4.43% ★★★★★★ LOTTE Fine Chemical (KOSE:A004000) 4.33% ★★★★★☆ NH Investment & Securities (KOSE:A005940) 6.18% ★★★★★☆ Industrial Bank of Korea (KOSE:A024110) 6.91% ★★★★★☆ KT (KOSE:A030200) 5.50% ★★★★★☆ Shinhan Financial Group (KOSE:A055550) 3.93% ★★★★★☆ Kyung Nong (KOSE:A002100) 4.95% ★★★★★☆ HANYANG ENGLtd (KOSDAQ:A045100) 3.16% ★★★★★☆ Cheil Worldwide (KOSE:A030000) 6.00% ★★★★☆☆ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind (KOSE:A000970) 6.12% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore one of the standout options from the results in the screener and examine one not meeting the grade.

Top Pick

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hana Financial Group Inc., a major financial services provider in South Korea, operates through its subsidiaries with a market capitalization of approximately ₩18.79 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through three segments: Banking (₩8.98 billion), Capital (₩1.01 billion), and Credit Card (₩0.52 billion).

Dividend Yield: 9.7%

Hana Financial Group, trading at 62.3% below our fair value estimate, offers a compelling value in the South Korean dividend stock market. Despite its relatively short dividend history of 7 years marked by volatility, the company's dividends are well-covered by earnings with a current payout ratio of 30.5%. The forecast suggests a similar coverage in three years (28.6% payout ratio). Notably, Hana's dividend yield stands at 9.67%, placing it in the top quartile of KR market payers. Recent activities include a cash dividend payment and participation in multiple investor conferences, underscoring its active engagement with the financial community.

KOSE:A086790 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

One To Reconsider

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★☆☆☆☆☆

Overview: Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation, with a market cap of approximately ₩1.55 trillion, is engaged in the manufacturing and global distribution of industrial, polyester, nylon, and carpet yarns.

Operations: Hyosung Advanced Materials' revenue is primarily derived from its Industrial Materials Sector, generating ₩3.14 billion, followed by the Textile Sector at ₩0.36 billion.

Dividend Yield: 1.9%

Hyosung Advanced Materials exhibits concerning signs for dividend investors, with a declining dividend over its short two-year history and a current yield of 1.87%, below the top quartile in South Korea's market (3.58%). The company's dividends are not well-supported, evidenced by a high payout ratio of 127.9% and lack of free cash flows. Recent financials show a downturn, with net income dropping from KRW 33.05 billion to KRW 20.21 billion year-over-year, further straining its dividend sustainability.

KOSE:A298050 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

Curious About Other Options?

