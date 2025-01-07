Disney to combine Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV

Disney (DIS) will combine its Hulu + Live TV business with sports streamer FuboTV (FUBO) in the first major media dealmaking move of 2025.

According to a press release, Disney will control 70% of Fubo. Shareholders of the sports streamer will own the remaining 30% of the combined business, which will operate under the Fubo publicly traded company name.

In conjunction with the transaction, Fubo settled all litigation with Disney, Fox (FOX), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) related to Venu Sports, the planned sports streaming platform previously announced by the trio.

"On the face of it from the outside it seems as though this transaction was an elegant solution for both parties to put the pending Venu lawsuit behind them without any involved party admitting defeat," MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman wrote in a note on Monday.

"The risk for Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery that moving forward with the Venu case would open bigger questions over the legality of the Pay TV industry’s 'all or nothing' strategy likely well outweighed the extra cash payments," he added.

Shares of Fubo surged nearly 250% on Monday on the heels of the announcement and continued to extend gains on Tuesday, rising as much as 20% before paring gains to a more modest 8%.

Disney stock was little changed. Fox and WBD ended Tuesday's session in the red.

The combination of the two businesses will form one of the largest digital pay-TV providers as consumers search for cable alternatives amid increased cord-cutting.

Fubo, which offers users access to live TV channels over the internet, has primarily focused on sports and news. Hulu + Live TV, categorized as a cable replacement option — similar to YouTube TV — allows users to stream from about 100 live TV channels across sports, news, and entertainment.

On an investor call following the announcement, Fubo said the combined company is expected to "become immediately cash flow positive," with over 6.2 million subscribers in North America and over $6 billion in revenue.

The agreement will also provide Fubo with $220 million in immediate cash, plus $145 million in committed financing available in January 2026 to enhance liquidity and ensure continued investments.

"We are delighted by today's outcomes," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo, who will also run the new business. "Increased scale means we have the flexibility to pursue diverse growth strategies, opening up a range of opportunities, both domestically and internationally."