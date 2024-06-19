Disney settles Magic Key class action lawsuit, find out if you qualify

The Incredicoaster and Pixar Pal-A-Round seen at Disney California Adventure Park on Sept. 6, 2023.

A cut of a $9.5 million settlement from Walt Disney Parks & Resorts might not make you a millionaire, but will grant the opportunity for select Magic Key passholders to walk away with a little bit of extra cash.

The company in March settled claims made nearly two earlier, when a California woman alleged that they “mislead consumers about the nature, benefits, and restrictions of Dream Key Passes,” the complaint states.

Disney, according to the plaintiff, misrepresented one key feature of the Dream Key Pass option, which was one of three Magic Key Pass options that provides purchasers with a “variety of reservation-based admission opportunities, discounts and prices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Key Passholders were not allowed to make admission reservations anytime, instead they were forced to make park plans around “blockout dates” despite an advertisement of the pass option claiming the opposite, according to the complaint.

“(The plaintiff), and others similarly situated, have not received the benefits of the Dream Key passes that were promised to them,” the complaint states. “Instead of receiving a ‘no blockout date’ pass that would allow them to reserve admission to the parks whenever the parks had capacity, Ms. Nielsen and her fellow Dream Key pass holders received a much more limited right to make reservations for a limited class of Dream Key tickets. This is a far cry from what Disney advertised to consumers and from what Disney sold to its customers.”

Disney has denied any wrongdoing, instead offering to pay around $67 to any customers who purchased a Dream Key pass from Aug. 25, 2021 through Oct. 25, 2021, according to the Disney Dream Key Settlement website.

Here’s what we know.

What did the class action lawsuit against Disney seek?

Jenale Nielsen, who brought forth the lawsuit on behalf of an estimated 103,431 Dream Key Pass holders in November 2021, in an attempt to stop Disney from “engaging in unlawful trade practices” through the offer and sale of the $1,399 pass option, according to the complaint.

Story continues

As well as the practice of “promising” purchasers that they would not be subject to “blockout dates” when making theme park reservations.

Nielsen sought “injunctive relief” to prevent and deter Disney from engaging “in these and similar” deceptions in the near future. She also asked the court to order Disney to cover attorney fees, damages and restitution owed to any purchasers who may have been harmed by the company’s conduct.

How do I sign up?

It’s not too late to determine if you are eligible for compensation, but most, if not all, Dream Key Passholders, received a cut of the settlement payment in the mail or via email on June 14.

Dream Key Passholders, who were contacted by the settlement administrator, but have not claimed their payment have until Sept. 12 to do so, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Daily News.

You can contact the settlement administrator by phone at 877-894-4029, via email info@dreamkeysettlement.com, or send an inquiry by mail at Nielsen v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. c/o Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 2318, Portland, OR 97208-2318 to find out if you are an eligible Dream Key Passholder.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney settling Magic Key lawsuit means cash for some pass holders