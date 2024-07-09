Advertisement
Disney to add new ship in Tokyo to expanding cruise business

Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine
·1 min read
Disney Cruise Lines' ship, Disney Dream sails to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral in Florida

By Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine

URAYASU, Japan (Reuters) - Walt Disney unveiled plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship that will set sail from Tokyo starting in 2028, adding a ninth vessel to the brand's growing fleet.

The new ship, to be modelled after the Wish that is the largest vessel in the group, is a partnership with Oriental Land Company (OLC), the operator of Tokyo Disneyland. It is part of a 10-year, $60 billion expansion of Disney's theme parks and cruise business.

Disney currently has five cruise ships in operation. In addition to the Tokyo-based vessel, it has plans for three others, including one that will set sail from Singapore in 2025.

The ship, whose name was not revealed, will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers and is expected to bring in about 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) in annual sales within several years of launch, OLC said.

($1 = 160.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Rocky Swift in Urayasu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)