Disney to add new ship in Tokyo to expanding cruise business

By Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine

URAYASU, Japan (Reuters) - Walt Disney unveiled plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship that will set sail from Tokyo starting in 2028, adding a ninth vessel to the brand's growing fleet.

The new ship, to be modelled after the Wish that is the largest vessel in the group, is a partnership with Oriental Land Company (OLC), the operator of Tokyo Disneyland. It is part of a 10-year, $60 billion expansion of Disney's theme parks and cruise business.

Disney currently has five cruise ships in operation. In addition to the Tokyo-based vessel, it has plans for three others, including one that will set sail from Singapore in 2025.

The ship, whose name was not revealed, will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers and is expected to bring in about 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) in annual sales within several years of launch, OLC said.

($1 = 160.8300 yen)

