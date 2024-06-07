We Discuss Why Ralco Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:RALCO) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Key Insights

Ralco Corporation Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 14th of June

CEO Heng Tan's total compensation includes salary of RM1.20m

The overall pay is 447% above the industry average

Over the past three years, Ralco Corporation Berhad's EPS fell by 118% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 41%

The results at Ralco Corporation Berhad (KLSE:RALCO) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Heng Tan bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 14th of June, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Ralco Corporation Berhad

How Does Total Compensation For Heng Tan Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Ralco Corporation Berhad has a market capitalization of RM37m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM1.5m for the year to December 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 41% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is RM1.20m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysia Packaging industry with market capitalizations below RM939m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM267k. Hence, we can conclude that Heng Tan is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Heng Tan holds RM6.4m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.2m RM850k 82% Other RM263k RM187k 18% Total Compensation RM1.5m RM1.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 68% of total compensation represents salary and 32% is other remuneration. According to our research, Ralco Corporation Berhad has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Story continues

Ralco Corporation Berhad's Growth

Over the last three years, Ralco Corporation Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 118% per year. It saw its revenue drop 1.6% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ralco Corporation Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Few Ralco Corporation Berhad shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -41% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 3 warning signs for Ralco Corporation Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Ralco Corporation Berhad is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.