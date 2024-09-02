Discovering Undiscovered Gems in the United Kingdom This September 2024

The United Kingdom's market has recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 closing lower due to weak trade data from China and broader global economic concerns. Despite these headwinds, discerning investors can still find promising opportunities within the small-cap sector. In this article, we will explore three undiscovered gems in the UK market that have potential for growth even amidst current uncertainties.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United Kingdom

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Andrews Sykes Group NA 1.69% 3.16% ★★★★★★ Globaltrans Investment 15.40% 2.68% 16.51% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ London Security 0.31% 9.47% 7.41% ★★★★★★ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust NA -0.35% 1.18% ★★★★★★ Rights and Issues Investment Trust NA -3.68% -4.07% ★★★★★★ BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.02% 3.08% 6.85% ★★★★★☆ FW Thorpe 3.34% 11.37% 9.41% ★★★★★☆ Goodwin 52.21% 9.26% 13.12% ★★★★★☆ Mountview Estates 16.64% 4.50% -0.59% ★★★★☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cairn Homes plc, with a market cap of £1.05 billion, is a holding company that operates as a home and community builder in Ireland.

Operations: Cairn Homes generates revenue primarily from building and property development, amounting to €666.81 million. The company's net profit margin stands at 13.5%.

Cairn Homes, a notable player in the UK market, boasts a net debt to equity ratio of 19.6%, deemed satisfactory. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 14.5x, lower than the UK market average of 16.9x. The company's interest payments are well covered by EBIT with an 8.4x coverage ratio. Over the past year, earnings grew by 5.4%, outpacing the Consumer Durables industry which saw -14.6%. Cairn's debt to equity has also improved from 26% to 23% over five years.

LSE:CRN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Harworth Group plc is a land and property regeneration company focused on the North of England and the Midlands, with a market cap of £534.58 million.

Operations: Harworth Group plc generates revenue primarily from the sale of development properties (£46.73 million) and income generation activities (£23.41 million), with a smaller contribution from other property activities (£2.29 million).

Harworth Group has shown impressive growth, with earnings increasing by 36.3% over the past year, outpacing the Real Estate industry's 2.3%. The company repurchased shares in 2024, reflecting confidence in its value proposition. Trading at a Price-to-Earnings ratio of 14.1x compared to the UK market's 16.9x, Harworth offers good relative value. The debt to equity ratio has improved from 16.6% to 10% over five years, indicating stronger financial health and lower leverage risk.

LSE:HWG Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Seplat Energy Plc engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and gas processing activities across Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England with a market cap of £1.10 billion.

Operations: Seplat Energy generates revenue primarily from oil ($815.03 million) and gas ($120.87 million) segments, totaling nearly $935.90 million.

Seplat Energy has shown impressive growth, with earnings surging 207.6% over the past year, outpacing the Oil and Gas industry's -55.3%. The company's net debt to equity ratio of 20.6% is deemed satisfactory, and its interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 5.8 times coverage. Recent financial results highlight a net income of US$39.72 million for Q2 2024 compared to a loss of US$14.63 million in Q2 2023, reflecting strong performance improvements.

LSE:SEPL Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

