Discovering Undiscovered Gems in South Korea August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has dropped 3.1%, and over the past year, its performance has been flat. Despite this, earnings are expected to grow by 28% per annum over the next few years, making it an opportune time to identify promising stocks that may be undervalued or overlooked.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 0.40% 27.17% ★★★★★★ Samyang 47.03% 6.61% 22.07% ★★★★★★ NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 17.16% 5.11% 6.31% ★★★★★★ ASIA Holdings 34.13% 8.28% 15.67% ★★★★★★ Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd 59.19% 3.54% 5.92% ★★★★★★ SELVAS Healthcare 13.58% 10.16% 77.14% ★★★★★★ KG Chemical 43.62% 33.46% 8.39% ★★★★★☆ Daewon Cable 24.70% 8.50% 62.14% ★★★★★☆ Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical 40.57% 5.48% 4.75% ★★★★☆☆ EASY BIOInc 188.46% 15.71% 55.75% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 198 stocks from our KRX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VT Co., Ltd. produces and exports laminating machines and films worldwide, with a market cap of ₩1.31 trillion.

Operations: VT Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its cosmetic segment (₩213.71 billion), followed by entertainment (₩98.08 billion) and laminating products (₩33.15 billion). The company's diverse revenue streams highlight its focus on cosmetics, which is the largest contributor to its income.

VT has shown impressive earnings growth of 727.4% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Personal Products industry average of 36.9%. The company's debt-to-equity ratio has improved from 43.3% to 24.6% in five years, indicating a stronger balance sheet. Despite some shareholder dilution recently, VT's interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 318.5x coverage, highlighting robust financial health and potential for sustained performance in its sector.

KOSDAQ:A018290 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cheryong Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells power electric equipment in South Korea, with a market cap of ₩1.18 billion.

Operations: Cheryong Electric Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from the sale of power electric equipment in South Korea. The company has a market cap of ₩1.18 billion.

Cheryong Electric Ltd. stands out with its impressive earnings growth of 244% over the past year, surpassing the Electrical industry average of 16%. The company boasts a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7x, lower than the industry's 22.4x, making it an attractive prospect in terms of valuation. Notably, Cheryong is debt-free now compared to five years ago when its debt-to-equity ratio was 2.8%. However, its share price has been highly volatile over the past three months.

KOSDAQ:A033100 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells marine engines, industrial facilities, and plants in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ₩672.41 billion.

Operations: STX Heavy Industries generates revenue from the sale of marine engines, industrial facilities, and plants. The company has a market cap of approximately ₩672.41 billion.

STX Heavy Industries has shown impressive financial health, with a net debt to equity ratio of 8.6%, considered satisfactory. The company’s earnings growth of 148.6% over the past year significantly outpaced the machinery industry average of -3.5%. Additionally, its interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 6.6x coverage, indicating solid profitability and operational efficiency. Recent acquisition by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd., valued at KRW 39.1 billion, further underscores investor confidence in STX's future potential.

KOSE:A071970 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

