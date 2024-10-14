Discovering Undiscovered Gems with Promising Potential This October 2024

The United States market has shown a robust performance, rising 1.5% over the last week and climbing 33% in the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 16% annually. In such a thriving environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and unique growth opportunities can be crucial for uncovering hidden gems that may offer promising potential.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Morris State Bancshares 10.20% -0.28% 6.97% ★★★★★★ Teekay NA -6.48% 55.79% ★★★★★★ Mission Bancorp 25.37% 16.23% 20.16% ★★★★★★ Omega Flex NA 1.31% 3.88% ★★★★★★ First Northern Community Bancorp NA 7.12% 10.04% ★★★★★★ Associated Capital Group NA -7.78% 8.48% ★★★★★★ Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A 311.64% 21.07% 24.77% ★★★★★☆ Valhi 38.71% 2.57% -19.76% ★★★★★☆ Chain Bridge Bancorp 10.64% 41.34% 18.53% ★★★★☆☆ FRMO 0.17% 12.99% 23.62% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 219 stocks from our US Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc., offering financial services to individuals and corporate clients, with a market capitalization of $250.41 million.

Operations: MVB Financial generates revenue primarily from its Core Banking segment, which contributed $144.88 million. The company also derives income from its Financial Holding Company segment amounting to $6.10 million.

With total assets of US$3.3 billion and equity of US$296.7 million, MVB Financial boasts a solid foundation with deposits at US$2.9 billion and loans at US$2.2 billion, though its allowance for bad loans is low at 1%. Despite this, the company shows resilience with earnings growth of 9.8% over the past year, outpacing the industry average by a significant margin while trading below estimated fair value by 53%.

NasdaqCM:MVBF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company for Bank7, offering banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers, with a market cap of $373.74 million.

Operations: Bank7 Corp. generates revenue primarily through its banking segment, which reported $85.88 million in revenue.

Bank7, with assets totaling US$1.7 billion and equity of US$204.2 million, operates with a strong financial footing. The bank's bad loans are at a low 0.5% of total loans, supported by an ample allowance for bad loans at 264%. Total deposits stand at US$1.5 billion against total loans of US$1.4 billion, indicating solid liquidity management. Despite recent shareholder dilution, earnings grew by 0.2%, outpacing the industry average decline of -15.6%. Bank7 also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.24 per share, marking the fifth consecutive annual increase and reflecting confidence in its ongoing profitability and growth prospects.

NasdaqGS:BSVN Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: IDT Corporation offers communications and payment services across the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.21 billion.

Operations: IDT Corporation's revenue is primarily driven by its Traditional Communications segment, generating $899.60 million, followed by Fintech at $120.70 million. The Net2phone and National Retail Solutions (NRS) segments contribute $82.30 million and $103.10 million, respectively, to the overall revenue stream.

IDT stands out with a significant earnings surge of 59.2% over the past year, outperforming the Telecom industry's -18.2%. Despite sales dipping to US$1.21 billion from US$1.24 billion, net income rose to US$64.45 million from US$40.49 million, highlighting robust profitability and high-quality earnings. Trading at 72.7% below estimated fair value indicates potential undervaluation, although recent insider selling raises some cautionary flags amidst a completed buyback of 3,596,214 shares for $48.52 million since 2016.

NYSE:IDT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

