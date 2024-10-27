Discovering Undiscovered Gems in Hong Kong for October 2024

As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has seen a slight decline amidst broader economic adjustments in China. In this environment, investors may find opportunities in small-cap stocks that demonstrate resilience and potential for growth despite macroeconomic challenges. Identifying a promising stock often involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals and innovative strategies that can withstand market fluctuations and capitalize on emerging trends.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating PW Medtech Group 0.06% 22.33% -17.56% ★★★★★★ China Leon Inspection Holding 8.55% 21.36% 22.77% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Xin Point Holdings 1.77% 10.88% 22.83% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 60.96% 4.62% 10.02% ★★★★★☆ Carote 2.36% 85.09% 92.12% ★★★★★☆ Billion Industrial Holdings 3.63% 18.00% -11.38% ★★★★★☆ Chongqing Machinery & Electric 27.77% 8.82% 11.12% ★★★★☆☆ Time Interconnect Technology 151.14% 24.74% 19.78% ★★★★☆☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 166 stocks from our SEHK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on flue gas desulfurization and denitrification, water treatment, and solid waste treatment services with a market cap of HK$2.55 billion.

Operations: Datang Environment Industry Group generates revenue primarily from its environmental protection services, including flue gas desulfurization and denitrification, water treatment, and solid waste management. The company's financial performance is influenced by the cost structure associated with these services.

Datang Environment Industry Group has shown strong financial performance with a notable 64% earnings growth over the past year, outpacing the Commercial Services industry. The company's debt to equity ratio improved significantly from 83.5% to 41.8% over five years, indicating effective debt management. Interest payments are well covered with an EBIT coverage of 5.9 times, reflecting solid operational efficiency. Recent earnings reports highlight a net income increase to CNY 463 million for nine months ending September 2024, up from CNY 393 million last year, showcasing robust profitability despite slightly lower sales figures compared to the previous year.