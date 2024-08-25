Discovering South Korea's Undiscovered Gems In August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has remained flat, with notable strength in the Financials sector, which gained 5.6%. In this context of steady growth and promising earnings forecasts, identifying undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Miwon Chemicals 0.08% 11.70% 14.38% ★★★★★★ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind NA 1.97% 8.84% ★★★★★★ Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 3.97% 42.22% ★★★★★★ NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 13.99% 5.04% 7.98% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 22.60% -1.67% ★★★★★★ SELVAS Healthcare 13.58% 10.16% 77.14% ★★★★★★ Synergy Innovation 12.39% 12.87% 28.82% ★★★★★★ ONEJOON 10.13% 35.30% -5.78% ★★★★★☆ Daewon Cable 30.50% 8.72% 60.38% ★★★★★☆ Ubiquoss Holdings 2.69% 9.93% 14.22% ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gaonchips Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing of semiconductors and has a market cap of ₩602 billion.

Operations: Revenue from semiconductor sales is ₩68.88 billion, contributing significantly to the company's financial performance.

Gaonchips, a small cap player in South Korea's semiconductor sector, has seen its earnings surge by 111.2% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry average of -13.8%. The company repurchased shares in 2024, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory. With high-quality earnings and interest payments well-covered by profits, Gaonchips is financially robust. Earnings are forecasted to grow 69.13% annually, indicating strong future prospects despite recent share price volatility.

KOSDAQ:A399720 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sebang Global Battery Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lead acid batteries in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.37 trillion.

Operations: Sebang Global Battery generates revenue primarily through the sale of lead acid batteries in both domestic and international markets. The company’s financial performance includes detailed cost breakdowns, with significant attention to production and operational expenses. Gross profit margin trends provide insights into profitability, reflecting the company's efficiency in managing production costs relative to its revenue.

Sebang Global Battery, a small cap player in South Korea, has seen earnings growth of 190.8% over the past year, significantly outperforming the Auto Components industry’s 19.8%. The company repurchased shares this year and trades at 30.1% below estimated fair value. Its debt to equity ratio increased from 12.5% to 17.1% over five years but remains manageable due to high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow.

KOSE:A004490 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hanil Cement Co., Ltd. produces and sells cements, ready-mixed concretes, and admixtures with a market cap of ₩1.07 billion.

Operations: Hanil Cement generates revenue primarily from its Cement Sector (₩917.01 billion), Remital Sector (₩493.88 billion), and Ready-Mixed Concrete Sector (₩294.82 billion).

Hanil Cement, a notable player in South Korea's materials sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 90.7% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry average of 7.2%. The company's net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 20.8%, indicating prudent financial management. Additionally, its interest payments are well covered by EBIT with a coverage ratio of 14.5x, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency.

KOSE:A300720 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

