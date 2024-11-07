Discovering Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork And 2 Other Promising Small Caps

In the midst of a busy earnings season and mixed economic signals, small-cap stocks have shown resilience, holding up better than their large-cap counterparts in the global markets. As investors navigate this complex landscape, identifying promising small-cap companies like Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork can offer unique opportunities for growth, particularly when these firms demonstrate strong fundamentals and potential for expansion despite broader market volatility.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Zona Franca de Iquique NA 7.94% 12.83% ★★★★★★ Morris State Bancshares 17.84% 4.83% 6.58% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Standard Bank 0.13% 27.78% 30.36% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Hermes Transportes Blindados 58.80% 4.29% 2.04% ★★★★☆☆ BOSQAR d.d 94.35% 40.13% 22.83% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ Wilson 64.79% 30.09% 68.29% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of glass deep-processing products utilizing printing, coating, and multi-surface technology in China with a market capitalization of CN¥4.62 billion.

Operations: Xiuqiang Glasswork generates revenue primarily from its glass deep-processing industry, amounting to CN¥1.51 billion. The company's market capitalization stands at CN¥4.62 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the sector.

Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork, a smaller player in the industry, has shown resilience with its earnings growth of 5.1% over the past year, outpacing the Consumer Durables sector's -2.1%. The company boasts high-quality earnings and operates debt-free, having reduced its debt from a 35.3% debt-to-equity ratio five years ago to zero today. Recent financials highlight sales of CNY 1.13 billion for nine months ending September 2024, up from CNY 1.06 billion last year, with net income slightly rising to CNY 181.76 million compared to CNY 177.11 million previously; basic EPS stands at CNY 0.2352 versus last year's CNY 0.2291.

SZSE:300160 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

