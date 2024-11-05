Simply Wall St.

Discovering Hidden Potential: Undiscovered Gems To Watch In November 2024

In a week marked by cautious earnings reports and mixed economic signals, small-cap stocks have demonstrated resilience amidst broader market volatility, as evidenced by the Russell 2000's slight gain against declines in major indices. As investors navigate these uncertain waters, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential becomes paramount; this article highlights three such undiscovered gems that may offer intriguing opportunities in November 2024.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

Togami Electric Mfg

1.39%

3.97%

10.23%

★★★★★★

Ovostar Union

0.01%

10.19%

49.85%

★★★★★★

ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN

NA

0.32%

13.06%

★★★★★★

Impellam Group

31.12%

-5.43%

-6.86%

★★★★★★

Tianyun International Holdings

10.09%

-5.59%

-9.92%

★★★★★★

Nikko

31.99%

4.24%

-8.75%

★★★★★☆

Toyo Kanetsu K.K

47.92%

2.34%

15.44%

★★★★☆☆

Yukiguni Maitake

170.63%

-6.51%

-39.66%

★★★★☆☆

A2B Australia

15.83%

-7.78%

25.44%

★★★★☆☆

Wilson

64.79%

30.09%

68.29%

★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Katilimevim Tasarruf Finansman Anonim Sirketi

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Katilimevim Tasarruf Finansman Anonim Sirketi operates in Turkey, offering savings finance solutions for purchasing houses and cars, with a market capitalization of TRY10.81 billion.

Operations: Katilimevim generates revenue primarily from its financial services for consumers, amounting to TRY2.47 billion. The company's net profit margin is a key indicator of its profitability.

Katilimevim Tasarruf Finansman Anonim Sirketi showcases a compelling profile with its high-quality earnings and impressive earnings growth of 541% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Consumer Finance industry's 15%. The company operates debt-free, eliminating concerns over interest coverage. Despite this financial strength, its share price has been highly volatile in recent months. Furthermore, Katilimevim's Price-To-Earnings ratio stands at 7.9x, which is attractively below the TR market average of 14.2x. These factors position it as an intriguing player within its industry context, balancing potential rewards with inherent risks.

IBSE:KTLEV Debt to Equity as at Nov 2024
Shandong Link Science and TechnologyLtd

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

and

