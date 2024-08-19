Discovering 3 Undiscovered Gems In India With Strong Potential

In the last week, the Indian market has stayed flat while the Information Technology sector gained 4.0%. With the market up 44% over the past year and earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually, identifying stocks with strong potential is crucial for investors looking to capitalize on these favorable conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In India

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating 3B Blackbio Dx 0.38% -0.26% -1.39% ★★★★★★ All E Technologies NA 40.78% 31.63% ★★★★★★ Indo Amines 82.32% 17.15% 20.00% ★★★★★☆ Voith Paper Fabrics India 0.07% 10.95% 9.70% ★★★★★☆ Indo Tech Transformers 2.30% 22.04% 60.31% ★★★★★☆ Piccadily Agro Industries 50.57% 13.86% 42.85% ★★★★★☆ Macpower CNC Machines 0.40% 22.04% 31.09% ★★★★★☆ Nibe 39.26% 80.75% 84.68% ★★★★★☆ Lotus Chocolate 13.51% 28.07% -10.66% ★★★★★☆ Monarch Networth Capital 32.66% 30.99% 50.24% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: LT Foods Limited engages in the milling, processing, and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice and rice food products in India, with a market cap of ₹114.75 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue stream for LT Foods comes from the manufacture and storage of rice, generating ₹81.21 billion. The company has a market cap of ₹114.75 billion.

LT Foods has shown impressive performance with earnings growth of 35.7% over the past year, outpacing the food industry's 13.9%. Trading at 4.3% below its fair value, it offers good relative value compared to peers. The company's debt to equity ratio improved from 116.4% to 26.8% in five years, reflecting strong financial management. Recent earnings reported sales of ₹20,705 million and net income of ₹1,553 million for Q1 FY2025, indicating robust revenue growth and profitability.

NSEI:LTFOODS Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a software company that offers software products and solutions across India, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, and the United States with a market cap of ₹151.89 billion.

Operations: Newgen Software Technologies generates revenue primarily from its software and programming segment, which amounted to ₹13.07 billion. The company's market cap stands at ₹151.89 billion.

Newgen Software Technologies has shown impressive earnings growth of 43.7% over the past year, outpacing the software industry average of 28.6%. The company’s debt to equity ratio has improved significantly from 16.3% to 4% in five years, indicating prudent financial management. Recent earnings for Q1 FY2025 reported sales at ₹3,147 million and net income at ₹475 million compared to ₹2,517 million and ₹302 million respectively a year ago.

NSEI:NEWGEN Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Time Technoplast Limited, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of technology-based polymer and composite products in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹87.42 billion.

Operations: Time Technoplast generates revenue primarily from Polymer Products (₹33.43 billion) and Composite Products (₹18.00 billion).

Time Technoplast has shown impressive financial performance recently, with earnings growing by 44.6% over the past year, outpacing the packaging industry’s 8.7%. The company’s debt to equity ratio has improved from 49% to 31.7% over five years, reflecting better financial health. Additionally, its price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2x is attractive compared to the Indian market average of 32.5x, suggesting it might be undervalued given its strong growth trajectory and high-quality earnings.

NSEI:TIMETECHNO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

