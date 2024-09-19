Discovering 3 Hidden Gems in South Korea with Strong Potential

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has risen 2.5%, driven by gains in every sector, although it has remained flat over the past 12 months. In light of forecasted annual earnings growth of 29%, identifying stocks with strong potential and solid fundamentals becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on these promising conditions.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Samyang 49.49% 6.68% 23.96% ★★★★★★ Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 3.97% 42.22% ★★★★★★ Korea Ratings NA 1.13% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 25.66% -1.45% ★★★★★★ Kyung Dong Navien 22.40% 11.19% 18.84% ★★★★★★ ONEJOON 10.13% 35.30% -5.78% ★★★★★☆ iMarketKorea 28.53% 5.35% 1.30% ★★★★★☆ ASIA Holdings 34.98% 8.43% 16.17% ★★★★★☆ Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd 54.53% 3.14% 0.80% ★★★★★☆ FnGuide 36.10% 8.92% 10.27% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: YC Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells inspection equipment for semiconductor memories in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.07 trillion.

Operations: YC Corporation generates revenue primarily from its Semiconductor Division (₩161.99 billion), followed by Electrical and Electronic Accessories (₩42.12 billion) and Wholesale/Retail (₩4.71 billion).

YC, a notable player in South Korea's semiconductor industry, has seen its debt to equity ratio improve from 43.6% to 18% over the past five years. Despite a -7.1% earnings growth last year, which is still better than the industry average of -11.2%, it shows resilience. The company’s interest coverage remains strong as it earns more interest than it pays out. With high-quality past earnings and forecasted annual growth of 49.59%, YC presents an intriguing investment case despite recent volatility in its share price.

KOSDAQ:A232140 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells electric wires, cables, and related products worldwide with a market cap of ₩2.09 trillion.

Operations: Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its wire segment, amounting to ₩3.42 billion, with inter-division sales adjustments of -₩0.38 billion.

Taihan Cable & Solution has shown impressive earnings growth, with net income surging to ₩24.88 billion in Q2 2024 from ₩12.82 billion a year earlier. Despite sales dropping to ₩8.82 million from ₩9.75 million, the company’s basic earnings per share rose to ₩134 from ₩104 over the same period. Over six months, net income reached ₩45.22 billion against last year's ₩21.49 billion, indicating robust profitability despite lower sales figures of ₩16.61 million compared to previous year's KRW 24 million

KOSE:A001440 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sebang Global Battery Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells lead acid batteries in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.17 trillion.

Operations: Sebang Global Battery generates revenue primarily from the sale of lead acid batteries both domestically and internationally. The company has a market cap of ₩1.17 trillion.

Sebang Global Battery, a small cap player in the battery industry, has shown impressive earnings growth of 190.8% over the past year, outpacing the Auto Components industry's 20.8%. Trading at 40.2% below its estimated fair value, it offers significant potential for investors seeking undervalued stocks. The company also boasts high-quality earnings and sufficient interest coverage, indicating financial stability and robust operational performance in a competitive market.

KOSE:A004490 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

