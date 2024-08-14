Discovering 3 Hidden Gems In India For Your Portfolio

The Indian market has seen a notable increase, rising by 1.6% over the last week and climbing 43% in the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 17% annually in the coming years. In this dynamic environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can significantly enhance your portfolio's performance.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In India

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating 3B Blackbio Dx 0.38% 3.93% 3.59% ★★★★★★ Ingersoll-Rand (India) NA 14.88% 27.54% ★★★★★★ Macpower CNC Machines NA 20.01% 23.61% ★★★★★★ NGL Fine-Chem 12.95% 15.26% 8.68% ★★★★★★ Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 35.48% 46.55% 46.96% ★★★★★★ Spright Agro 0.58% 83.13% 86.22% ★★★★★☆ Avantel 10.67% 34.84% 36.61% ★★★★★☆ Monarch Networth Capital 32.66% 30.99% 50.24% ★★★★☆☆ Share India Securities 24.23% 37.66% 48.98% ★★★★☆☆ SG Mart 16.77% 98.09% 96.54% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 448 stocks from our Indian Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gallantt Ispat Limited engages in the manufacture of iron and steel in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹87.02 billion.

Operations: Gallantt Ispat generates revenue primarily from the manufacture of iron and steel. The company has a market cap of ₹87.02 billion.

Gallantt Ispat, a promising player in India's metals and mining sector, reported impressive earnings growth of 115.2% over the past year, far outpacing the industry average of 17.2%. Recent Q1 results show revenue at ₹11.61 billion compared to ₹10.37 billion last year, with net income soaring to ₹1.22 billion from ₹307 million previously. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio rose from 8.1% to 18.8% over five years but remains manageable with EBIT covering interest payments 16.8 times over.

Story continues

NSEI:GALLANTT Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited manufactures, markets, and trades lubricants for the automobile and industrial sectors in India, with a market cap of ₹65.74 billion.

Operations: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited generates revenue primarily from the sale of lubricants, amounting to ₹33.83 billion. The company has a market cap of ₹65.74 billion.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has seen a notable reduction in its debt to equity ratio from 48.3% to 26.7% over the past five years, indicating improved financial health. The company's earnings grew by 33% last year, outpacing the Chemicals industry growth of 7.6%. With a P/E ratio of 20.2x, it trades at a good value compared to the Indian market's average of 33.7x, and its interest payments are well covered by EBIT (14.9x).

NSEI:GULFOILLUB Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Tips Industries Limited engages in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹92.49 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its music segment, amounting to ₹2.63 billion.

Tips Industries, a promising player in the entertainment sector, has seen its earnings grow by 66% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 11.6%. The company reported Q1 revenue of ₹785.06 million, up from ₹546.44 million a year ago, and net income increased to ₹435.63 million from ₹271.01 million. With a debt-to-equity ratio reduced to 2.8% from 12.1% over five years and more cash than total debt, Tips seems well-positioned for continued growth.

NSEI:TIPSINDLTD Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Taking Advantage

Gain an insight into the universe of 448 Indian Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals by clicking here.

Got skin in the game with these stocks? Elevate how you manage them by using Simply Wall St's portfolio, where intuitive tools await to help optimize your investment outcomes.

Simply Wall St is a revolutionary app designed for long-term stock investors, it's free and covers every market in the world.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include NSEI:GALLANTT NSEI:GULFOILLUB and NSEI:TIPSINDLTD.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com