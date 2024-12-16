Discover December 2024's Standout Penny Stocks

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a period of rate cuts and economic recalibrations, the Nasdaq Composite has managed to hit a record high, showcasing the resilience of technology stocks amidst broader market declines. In this context, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—offer intriguing opportunities for investors seeking growth potential at lower price points. Despite being an older term, these stocks can still hold significant promise when backed by strong financials and solid fundamentals.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.505
|
MYR2.51B
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.755
|
A$138.53M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC)
|
MYR0.43
|
MYR1.2B
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.89
|
MYR295.43M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.135
|
£804.39M
|
★★★★★★
|
Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998)
|
HK$4.03
|
HK$44.38B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.55
|
A$64.47M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.98
|
£154.59M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.85
|
HK$539.57M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.56
|
£67.89M
|
★★★★☆☆
Mayar Holding
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Mayar Holding Company operates in Saudi Arabia, focusing on the manufacturing, selling, trading, installing, and maintaining of elevators and escalators along with their spare parts, with a market cap of SAR443.89 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three main segments: Elevators and Escalators (SAR186.62 million), Feed and Agriculture (SAR170.84 million), and Plastic (SAR81.06 million).
Market Cap: SAR443.89M
Mayar Holding, operating in Saudi Arabia, faces challenges typical of stocks with smaller market caps. With a market capitalization of SAR443.89 million, the company is unprofitable and has seen its losses increase by 54.6% annually over the past five years. Despite stable weekly volatility at 8%, it remains higher than most Saudi stocks. Mayar's net debt to equity ratio is high at 1046.8%, indicating significant leverage concerns, although it maintains a cash runway exceeding three years due to positive free cash flow growth of 2.1%. Short-term liabilities exceed short-term assets, posing liquidity risks despite sufficient coverage for long-term liabilities.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on Mayar Holding's performance by reading our balance sheet health report here.
-
Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Limited, with a market cap of HK$633.60 million, operates in the People's Republic of China selling environmental protection products and equipment through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥226.81 million from its environmental protection products and equipment segment.
Market Cap: HK$633.6M
Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group, with a market cap of HK$633.60 million, shows promising financial stability despite challenges typical in its sector. The company has achieved profitability over the past five years, with earnings growing by 65.8% annually and accelerating to 75.8% last year, outpacing the industry significantly. Its debt is well managed, covered by operating cash flow and reduced from a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.1% to 1.9%. However, shareholder dilution occurred with shares increasing by 6.6%, and both its board and management team are relatively inexperienced with short tenures averaging under three years.
-
Jump into the full analysis health report here for a deeper understanding of Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group.
-
Examine Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group's past performance report to understand how it has performed in prior years.
Mewah International
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Mewah International Inc. is an investment holding company that manufactures, refines, and sells vegetable oil products across various regions including Malaysia, Singapore, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Pacific Oceania, the United States, and Europe with a market cap of SGD412.68 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Bulk segment, generating $2.97 billion, and its Consumer Pack segment, contributing $1.20 billion.
Market Cap: SGD412.68M
Mewah International, with a market cap of SGD412.68 million, demonstrates financial stability in the penny stock arena. The company generates substantial revenue from its Bulk and Consumer Pack segments, totaling US$4.17 billion. Its interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 6 times coverage, and short-term assets exceed both short- and long-term liabilities significantly. However, challenges include negative earnings growth over the past year and declining profit margins from 2.3% to 1.3%. Despite these issues, Mewah's debt level is satisfactory with a net debt to equity ratio of 36.8%, although operating cash flow coverage remains low at 13.4%.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Mewah International stock in this financial health report.
-
Assess Mewah International's previous results with our detailed historical performance reports.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SASE:9568 SEHK:556 and SGX:MV4.
