Discover Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria And 2 More Leading Dividend Stocks

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by interest rate adjustments and mixed economic signals, investors are keeping a close eye on indices like the Nasdaq Composite, which recently hit a new milestone despite broader market declines. In this environment of fluctuating rates and economic uncertainty, dividend stocks can offer stability through regular income streams, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance risk with potential returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.70% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.27% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.22% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.43% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.97% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.67% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.55% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.23% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1858 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is a financial institution offering retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services across the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally with a market cap of €55.10 billion.

Operations: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s revenue segments include €14.90 billion from Mexico, €3.26 billion from Turkey, €4.43 billion from South America, and €9.06 billion from Spain (including non-core real estate).

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's dividend yield is among the top 25% in Spain, supported by a low payout ratio of 42.2%, indicating coverage by earnings. Despite its attractive yield, the dividend history is volatile and unreliable over the past decade. Recent net income growth to €7.62 billion suggests financial strength, but concerns remain due to high non-performing loans at 3.4% and a low allowance for bad loans at 77%.

BME:BBVA Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd. offers voice conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions globally with a market cap of CN¥49.11 billion.

Operations: Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue primarily comes from its Internet Telephone segment, which generated CN¥5.23 billion.