Discover Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria And 2 More Leading Dividend Stocks

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by interest rate adjustments and mixed economic signals, investors are keeping a close eye on indices like the Nasdaq Composite, which recently hit a new milestone despite broader market declines. In this environment of fluctuating rates and economic uncertainty, dividend stocks can offer stability through regular income streams, making them an attractive option for those seeking to balance risk with potential returns.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.70%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.27%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.22%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.11%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.43%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.97%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.67%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.55%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.23%
|
★★★★★★
Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is a financial institution offering retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services across the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally with a market cap of €55.10 billion.
Operations: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s revenue segments include €14.90 billion from Mexico, €3.26 billion from Turkey, €4.43 billion from South America, and €9.06 billion from Spain (including non-core real estate).
Dividend Yield: 7.1%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's dividend yield is among the top 25% in Spain, supported by a low payout ratio of 42.2%, indicating coverage by earnings. Despite its attractive yield, the dividend history is volatile and unreliable over the past decade. Recent net income growth to €7.62 billion suggests financial strength, but concerns remain due to high non-performing loans at 3.4% and a low allowance for bad loans at 77%.
-
-
Yealink Network Technology
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd. offers voice conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions globally with a market cap of CN¥49.11 billion.
Operations: Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue primarily comes from its Internet Telephone segment, which generated CN¥5.23 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.9%
Yealink Network Technology offers a dividend yield in the top 25% of the CN market, with current payments covered by both earnings and cash flows (77% payout ratio). However, its dividend history is volatile and unreliable over eight years. Recent earnings growth of 22.4% year-on-year supports financial stability, with net income reaching CNY 2.06 billion for the first nine months of 2024, indicating potential for sustained payouts despite past inconsistencies.
-
-
Yurtec
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Yurtec Corporation is a facility engineering company operating in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥97.57 billion.
Operations: Yurtec Corporation generates revenue primarily through its facility engineering services in Japan and international markets.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Yurtec's dividend yield is slightly below the top 25% of the JP market, yet its payout ratio of 34.6% indicates dividends are well covered by earnings, though cash flow coverage is tighter at an 84.3% cash payout ratio. Despite a volatile and unreliable dividend history over ten years, recent increases in payouts suggest improvement. The company completed a share buyback program worth ¥4.51 billion to enhance shareholder value, indicating a focus on capital efficiency and profit distribution.
-
-
