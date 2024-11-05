Discover ASX Penny Stocks To Watch In November 2024

The Australian market has experienced a slight downturn, with the ASX200 down 0.4% and all sectors losing ground, as the Reserve Bank keeps rates steady at 4.35%. In such fluctuating conditions, investors often seek opportunities in smaller or newer companies that may offer potential value despite their size. Penny stocks, while an older term, still represent these intriguing investment possibilities; they can provide surprising stability and growth when backed by strong financials and clear business strategies.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.62 A$71.5M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.77 A$143.12M ★★★★☆☆ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.81 A$289.14M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.52 A$328.68M ★★★★★☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.85 A$102.34M ★★★★★★ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.665 A$818.43M ★★★★★☆ Perenti (ASX:PRN) A$1.165 A$1.07B ★★★★★★ Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) A$0.135 A$61M ★★★★★★ EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) A$3.70 A$141.27M ★★★★★★ Joyce (ASX:JYC) A$4.33 A$129.2M ★★★★★★

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Cleo Diagnostics Ltd is a medical diagnostics and devices company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood tests for detecting ovarian cancer in Australia, with a market cap of A$50.76 million.

Operations: Cleo Diagnostics generates revenue from its Medical Labs & Research segment, amounting to A$0.21 million.

Market Cap: A$50.76M

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd, a medical diagnostics company focused on ovarian cancer detection, is pre-revenue with A$0.21 million in revenue. Despite being unprofitable and having negative return on equity (-40.03%), it maintains a strong financial position with short-term assets of A$9.4 million exceeding liabilities and no long-term debt. The company benefits from stable weekly volatility (10%) and sufficient cash runway for over three years at current free cash flow levels, though this reduces to 2.3 years if historical reduction rates continue. Recent auditor changes are pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM in November 2024.

ASX:COV Financial Position Analysis as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Harmoney Corp Limited operates as an online provider of secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand, with a market cap of A$40.28 million.