Discover 3 US Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over $200M

As U.S. markets start the holiday-shortened week on a positive note, with major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 showing gains, investors are keeping an eye on opportunities beyond the usual high-profile stocks. The term 'penny stocks' might feel like a relic of past market eras, but the potential they represent is as real as ever. These smaller or newer companies can offer a unique blend of affordability and growth potential when backed by strong financials, making them intriguing options for those looking to explore beyond traditional investment paths.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG)
|
$3.08
|
$99.16M
|
★★★★★★
|
Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR)
|
$4.21
|
$1.91B
|
★★★★☆☆
|
BAB (OTCPK:BABB)
|
$0.8849
|
$6.46M
|
★★★★★★
|
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NasdaqCM:PANL)
|
$4.95
|
$227.01M
|
★★★★★☆
|
ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F)
|
$0.24
|
$7.76M
|
★★★★★★
|
Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP)
|
$2.88
|
$86.14M
|
★★★★★★
|
Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U)
|
$4.50
|
$67.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI)
|
$1.26
|
$17.19M
|
★★★★★☆
|
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)
|
$3.74
|
$142.05M
|
★★★★★☆
|
CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT)
|
$0.80
|
$70.15M
|
★★★★★☆
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
Nano Dimension
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Nano Dimension Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide additive manufacturing solutions both in Israel and internationally, with a market cap of approximately $545.90 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of $57.66 million from its Printers & Related Products segment.
Market Cap: $545.9M
Nano Dimension's financial stability is highlighted by its significant cash reserves, with short-term assets of US$797.6 million surpassing both long-term and short-term liabilities. Despite a negative return on equity and ongoing unprofitability, the company has a robust cash runway exceeding three years. Recent legal challenges include a lawsuit from Desktop Metal over merger obligations, potentially impacting strategic opportunities. Governance changes are underway with new board appointments following shareholder activism demanding improved oversight and accountability. These factors underscore Nano Dimension's complex landscape as it navigates growth opportunities amidst operational and governance challenges in the penny stock arena.
Navitas Semiconductor
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits and related technologies for power conversion and charging, with a market cap of approximately $592.14 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment consists solely of Semiconductors, generating $91.38 million.
Market Cap: $592.14M
Navitas Semiconductor's focus on gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies positions it in high-growth markets like AI data centers and EVs. Despite being unprofitable, with a net loss of US$18.73 million in Q3 2024, the company shows potential through innovative product releases such as the world's first 8.5 kW PSU for data centers. Navitas has no debt and its short-term assets cover liabilities, offering some financial stability amidst volatility. However, shareholder dilution and significant insider selling highlight concerns that investors should consider when evaluating this penny stock's prospects.
Solid Power
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Solid Power, Inc. focuses on developing solid-state battery technologies for electric vehicles and other markets in the United States, with a market cap of approximately $234.50 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its Auto Parts & Accessories segment, amounting to $18.03 million.
Market Cap: $234.5M
Solid Power, Inc. is developing solid-state battery technologies with a market cap of approximately US$234.50 million and reported Q3 2024 sales of US$4.65 million, down from the previous year. The company remains unprofitable, with net losses widening to US$22.42 million in Q3 2024. Despite being debt-free and having sufficient cash runway for over a year, Solid Power faces challenges such as an inexperienced management team and board, while revenue is forecast to grow significantly annually. Recent buyback activities indicate shareholder value initiatives but have not prevented increasing losses over the past five years at a substantial rate.
