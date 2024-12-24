Discover 3 US Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over $200M

As U.S. markets start the holiday-shortened week on a positive note, with major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 showing gains, investors are keeping an eye on opportunities beyond the usual high-profile stocks. The term 'penny stocks' might feel like a relic of past market eras, but the potential they represent is as real as ever. These smaller or newer companies can offer a unique blend of affordability and growth potential when backed by strong financials, making them intriguing options for those looking to explore beyond traditional investment paths.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $99.16M ★★★★★★ Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR) $4.21 $1.91B ★★★★☆☆ BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.8849 $6.46M ★★★★★★ Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NasdaqCM:PANL) $4.95 $227.01M ★★★★★☆ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.24 $7.76M ★★★★★★ Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP) $2.88 $86.14M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $67.38M ★★★★★★ Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) $1.26 $17.19M ★★★★★☆ PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) $3.74 $142.05M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $0.80 $70.15M ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 743 stocks from our US Penny Stocks screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Nano Dimension Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide additive manufacturing solutions both in Israel and internationally, with a market cap of approximately $545.90 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue of $57.66 million from its Printers & Related Products segment.

Market Cap: $545.9M

Nano Dimension's financial stability is highlighted by its significant cash reserves, with short-term assets of US$797.6 million surpassing both long-term and short-term liabilities. Despite a negative return on equity and ongoing unprofitability, the company has a robust cash runway exceeding three years. Recent legal challenges include a lawsuit from Desktop Metal over merger obligations, potentially impacting strategic opportunities. Governance changes are underway with new board appointments following shareholder activism demanding improved oversight and accountability. These factors underscore Nano Dimension's complex landscape as it navigates growth opportunities amidst operational and governance challenges in the penny stock arena.