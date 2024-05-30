Discover 3 Top KRX Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 5.1%

Amidst a backdrop of recent declines in the South Korean stock market, with the KOSPI experiencing notable downturns influenced by global economic uncertainties and interest rate concerns, investors are increasingly attentive to opportunities for stable returns. In this context, dividend stocks emerge as particularly compelling, offering potential resilience and yield in a fluctuating market environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In South Korea

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kia (KOSE:A000270) 4.73% ★★★★★★ Shinhan Financial Group (KOSE:A055550) 4.55% ★★★★★☆ KT (KOSE:A030200) 5.52% ★★★★★☆ LOTTE Fine Chemical (KOSE:A004000) 4.36% ★★★★★☆ KB Financial Group (KOSE:A105560) 3.89% ★★★★★☆ Samyang (KOSE:A145990) 3.55% ★★★★★☆ HANYANG ENGLtd (KOSDAQ:A045100) 3.14% ★★★★★☆ Cheil Worldwide (KOSE:A030000) 5.95% ★★★★☆☆ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind (KOSE:A000970) 6.13% ★★★★☆☆ Hansae Yes24 Holdings (KOSE:A016450) 5.35% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 76 stocks from our Top KRX Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: S-1 Corporation specializes in providing safety and security services both domestically in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.09 billion.

Operations: S-1 Corporation generates its revenue through safety and security services offered in South Korea and globally.

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

S-1 Corporation, trading at 63.9% below its estimated fair value, offers a dividend yield of 4.29%, ranking in the top 25% within the South Korean market. Despite a less established dividend history under 10 years, payments are well-supported with a payout ratio of 50.1% and cash payout ratio of 43.4%. Recent financials show KRW 662.82 billion in Q1 sales but a decline in net income from KRW 48.07 billion to KRW 40.66 billion year-over-year, indicating potential volatility in earnings.

KOSE:A012750 Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: KB Financial Group Inc. operates as a comprehensive financial services provider offering banking and related services to individuals and businesses across South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of approximately ₩29.70 billion.

Operations: KB Financial Group Inc.'s revenue is primarily generated through its banking sector, which includes ₩4.39 billion from corporate finance and ₩4.23 billion from household finance, along with significant contributions from the securities segment at ₩1.59 billion, non-life insurance sector at ₩1.19 billion, and credit card sector at ₩1.10 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

KB Financial Group has demonstrated a mixed performance in dividend reliability, with an unstable track record over the past decade. Recently, the company approved a year-end cash dividend of KRW 1,530 per share and completed significant share buybacks totaling KRW 372.57 billion for 6.58 million shares. Despite a decrease in Q1 net income from KRW 1.51 billion to KRW 1.05 billion year-over-year, dividends are currently covered by earnings at a payout ratio of 32%. The forecast suggests dividends will remain covered by earnings with a future payout ratio projected at 25.3%.

KOSE:A105560 Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing and sale of electric heaters and daily necessities, serving both domestic and international markets, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩657.31 billion.

Operations: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from the production and sales of electric heaters and daily necessities across global markets.

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Cuckoo Holdings has a relatively short but stable dividend history, paying dividends for just under a decade with increasing payments. Despite its brief track record, the company's dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 28% and 40.5%, respectively. The stock is currently valued at 76.3% below estimated fair value and offers a competitive yield of 5.16%, ranking in the top quartile of Korean dividend payers. Recent reports indicate consistent earnings growth of 9.6% annually over the past five years.

KOSE:A192400 Dividend History as at May 2024

