Discover 3 Swedish Growth Stocks With Significant Insider Ownership

As European markets respond positively to recent interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, Swedish investors are keenly observing opportunities in growth stocks that may benefit from a more accommodative monetary environment. In this context, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, potentially enhancing their resilience and growth potential in fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% Truecaller (OM:TRUE B) 29.7% 21.7% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 8.8% 72.2% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.3% 78.5% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 98.4% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 42.2% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 36.3% 86.1% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 20.1% 115.5% C-Rad (OM:CRAD B) 16.1% 33.9% OrganoClick (OM:ORGC) 23.1% 109.0%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: NIBE Industrier AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort and intelligent heating and control across Nordic countries, Europe, North America, and internationally with a market cap of approximately SEK101.45 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include SEK5.33 billion from Stoves, SEK13.48 billion from Element, and SEK35.22 billion from Climate Solutions.

Insider Ownership: 20.2%

NIBE Industrier, with significant insider ownership, faces challenges despite expected annual earnings growth of 41.1%, surpassing the Swedish market's forecast. Recent financials show a decline in sales and net income, impacting profit margins at 3.6% compared to last year's 11.2%. Revenue is projected to grow at 6.7% annually, outpacing the Swedish market but falling short of high-growth benchmarks. The stock trades near its fair value estimate, with no substantial recent insider trading activity noted.

OM:NIBE B Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sectra AB (publ) offers medical IT and cybersecurity solutions across Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and other parts of Europe, with a market cap of approximately SEK56.34 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Imaging IT Solutions segment, which accounts for SEK2.67 billion, and its Secure Communications segment, contributing SEK388.55 million.

Insider Ownership: 30.3%

Sectra, with high insider ownership, is experiencing robust growth prospects. Its earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 21.2% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's 15.5%. Recent financials reveal a strong performance with Q1 revenue rising to SEK 739.48 million from SEK 603.03 million year-on-year and net income increasing to SEK 80.4 million from SEK 61.56 million. The recent partnership with MaineGeneral Health underscores Sectra's strategic expansion in healthcare IT solutions globally.

OM:SECT B Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training globally, with a market cap of SEK6.61 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is divided into Industry/OEM at SEK400.72 million and Educational Products at SEK437.53 million.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Surgical Science Sweden's insider ownership aligns with its strong growth trajectory, as earnings are projected to rise significantly at 32.6% annually, surpassing the Swedish market's growth. Despite a recent dip in Q2 financials, with sales at SEK 212.47 million and net income at SEK 28.57 million, the stock trades well below its estimated fair value. Revenue is expected to grow faster than the broader market but below significant growth thresholds.

OM:SUS Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

