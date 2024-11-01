Discover 3 Stocks Including Enerjisa Enerji That Investors May Be Undervaluing

In recent weeks, global markets have been influenced by rising U.S. Treasury yields, which have exerted pressure on equities and adjusted expectations for monetary policy easing. As investors navigate these shifting conditions, identifying undervalued stocks can offer potential opportunities for growth amidst broader market volatility. Understanding the intrinsic value of a stock compared to its current market price is crucial in this environment, as it may reveal investment potentials that are not immediately apparent in more stable periods.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Beyout Investment Group Holding Company - K.S.C. (Holding) (KWSE:BEYOUT) KWD0.395 KWD0.79 49.9% Acerinox (BME:ACX) €8.52 €16.98 49.8% Enento Group Oyj (HLSE:ENENTO) €18.40 €36.57 49.7% North Electro-OpticLtd (SHSE:600184) CN¥11.52 CN¥22.89 49.7% WEX (NYSE:WEX) US$172.60 US$343.98 49.8% Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SEHK:981) HK$27.05 HK$53.78 49.7% SBI Sumishin Net Bank (TSE:7163) ¥2706.00 ¥5411.18 50% Energy One (ASX:EOL) A$5.53 A$11.06 50% Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M (BIT:FF) €8.36 €16.70 49.9% Sinch (OM:SINCH) SEK31.45 SEK62.48 49.7%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Enerjisa Enerji A.S. operates in Turkey through its subsidiaries, focusing on electricity distribution, retail sales, and customer solutions, with a market cap of TRY67.32 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Retail at TRY72.31 billion, Customer Solutions at TRY4.72 billion, and Distribution/Retail at TRY60.21 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 36.8%

Enerjisa Enerji is trading at TRY57, significantly below its estimated fair value of TRY90.22, highlighting potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a forecasted significant earnings growth of 91.9% annually over the next three years, recent financials show a decline in net income and sales compared to last year. Interest payments are not well covered by earnings, and its dividend yield of 4.89% is unsustainable with current cash flows.

IBSE:ENJSA Discounted Cash Flow as at Nov 2024

Overview: AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is an investment holding company that offers solutions for smart devices across various regions including Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe, with a market cap of approximately HK$37.99 billion.