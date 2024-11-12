Discover 3 Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 43.8% Below Intrinsic Value

In the wake of significant political shifts and economic policy changes, global markets have experienced a notable rally, with major U.S. indices reaching record highs due to optimism around growth and tax reforms. As investors navigate these evolving conditions, identifying stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value can be a strategic approach to potentially capitalize on market inefficiencies.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
Arteche Lantegi Elkartea (BME:ART)
|
€6.05
|
€12.01
|
49.6%
|
Appier Group (TSE:4180)
|
¥1700.00
|
¥3393.11
|
49.9%
|
XPEL (NasdaqCM:XPEL)
|
US$45.67
|
US$91.12
|
49.9%
|
Cettire (ASX:CTT)
|
A$1.475
|
A$2.94
|
49.9%
|
AirBoss of America (TSX:BOS)
|
CA$4.05
|
CA$8.27
|
51%
|
Mona YongpyongLtd (KOSE:A070960)
|
₩3380.00
|
₩6757.77
|
50%
|
KeePer Technical Laboratory (TSE:6036)
|
¥3900.00
|
¥7791.60
|
49.9%
|
Redcentric (AIM:RCN)
|
£1.1625
|
£2.32
|
50%
|
Nayuki Holdings (SEHK:2150)
|
HK$1.59
|
HK$3.16
|
49.7%
|
QuinStreet (NasdaqGS:QNST)
|
US$23.42
|
US$46.52
|
49.7%
Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope
Overview: Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd. is a medical device company focused on the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of electronic endoscopic equipment and consumables both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥7.17 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its diagnostic kits and equipment segment, which generated CN¥750.04 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40.3%
Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope is trading significantly below its estimated fair value of CNY 89.17, with a current price of CNY 53.27, suggesting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a decline in net income to CNY 37.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, earnings and revenue are forecasted to grow at impressive rates of 58.8% and 23.2% per year respectively, outpacing the broader Chinese market growth expectations.
-
Our comprehensive growth report raises the possibility that Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope is poised for substantial financial growth.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope stock in this financial health report.
Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology
Overview: Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for diagnostics, clinical medicine, skin care, and human health purposes with a market cap of CN¥7.48 billion.
Operations: I'm sorry, but it seems that the specific revenue segment information for Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd. is missing from the provided text. If you can provide those details, I would be happy to help summarize them for you.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 43.8%
Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology is currently trading at CN¥17.47, significantly below its estimated fair value of CN¥31.11, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The company's earnings grew by 25.6% over the past year and are expected to grow significantly at 20.5% annually over the next three years, though this is slower than the Chinese market's forecasted growth rate of 26.2%. Recent earnings reports show net income increased to CN¥257.41 million for the first nine months of 2024 from CN¥204.91 million a year ago, reflecting strong financial performance amidst steady revenue growth.
-
The analysis detailed in our Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology growth report hints at robust future financial performance.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology with our comprehensive financial health report here.
Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical
Overview: Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥6.05 billion.
Operations: I'm sorry, but it seems the revenue segment details for Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are missing from the provided text. If you can provide those details, I'd be happy to help summarize them for you.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 18.4%
Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical is trading at CN¥17.58, below its estimated fair value of CN¥21.53, suggesting undervaluation based on cash flows. Its earnings are expected to grow significantly at 40.4% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Chinese market's growth rate of 26.2%. Recent results show a net income rise to CN¥85.11 million for the first nine months of 2024 from CN¥68.8 million a year ago, highlighting improved profitability despite modest revenue growth.
-
Upon reviewing our latest growth report, Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical's projected financial performance appears quite optimistic.
-
Take a closer look at Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical's balance sheet health here in our report.
Summing It All Up
-
Click this link to deep-dive into the 901 companies within our Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.
-
Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.
-
Simply Wall St is a revolutionary app designed for long-term stock investors, it's free and covers every market in the world.
