Discover 3 Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 43.8% Below Intrinsic Value

In the wake of significant political shifts and economic policy changes, global markets have experienced a notable rally, with major U.S. indices reaching record highs due to optimism around growth and tax reforms. As investors navigate these evolving conditions, identifying stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value can be a strategic approach to potentially capitalize on market inefficiencies.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Arteche Lantegi Elkartea (BME:ART) €6.05 €12.01 49.6% Appier Group (TSE:4180) ¥1700.00 ¥3393.11 49.9% XPEL (NasdaqCM:XPEL) US$45.67 US$91.12 49.9% Cettire (ASX:CTT) A$1.475 A$2.94 49.9% AirBoss of America (TSX:BOS) CA$4.05 CA$8.27 51% Mona YongpyongLtd (KOSE:A070960) ₩3380.00 ₩6757.77 50% KeePer Technical Laboratory (TSE:6036) ¥3900.00 ¥7791.60 49.9% Redcentric (AIM:RCN) £1.1625 £2.32 50% Nayuki Holdings (SEHK:2150) HK$1.59 HK$3.16 49.7% QuinStreet (NasdaqGS:QNST) US$23.42 US$46.52 49.7%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd. is a medical device company focused on the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of electronic endoscopic equipment and consumables both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥7.17 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its diagnostic kits and equipment segment, which generated CN¥750.04 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40.3%

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope is trading significantly below its estimated fair value of CNY 89.17, with a current price of CNY 53.27, suggesting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a decline in net income to CNY 37.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, earnings and revenue are forecasted to grow at impressive rates of 58.8% and 23.2% per year respectively, outpacing the broader Chinese market growth expectations.

SHSE:688212 Discounted Cash Flow as at Nov 2024

Overview: Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for diagnostics, clinical medicine, skin care, and human health purposes with a market cap of CN¥7.48 billion.