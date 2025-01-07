Discover 3 Promising TSX Penny Stocks With At Least CA$10M Market Cap

As the Canadian market continues to navigate new policies and economic conditions, 2024 ended on a high note with the TSX gaining 18%, reflecting a strong year for investors across various sectors. In this context, penny stocks—though an older term—still represent smaller or less-established companies that can offer significant value when backed by strong financials and growth potential. By focusing on those with robust balance sheets, investors may uncover promising opportunities in these under-the-radar stocks.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Canada

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND) CA$4.00 CA$379.39M ★★★★★★ Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD) CA$2.35 CA$122.01M ★★★★★★ Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM) CA$4.36 CA$961.62M ★★★★★★ PetroTal (TSX:TAL) CA$0.63 CA$583.7M ★★★★★★ Findev (TSXV:FDI) CA$0.50 CA$15.47M ★★★★★★ Foraco International (TSX:FAR) CA$2.45 CA$241.16M ★★★★★☆ NamSys (TSXV:CTZ) CA$1.20 CA$30.89M ★★★★★★ East West Petroleum (TSXV:EW) CA$0.035 CA$3.62M ★★★★★★ Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) CA$0.65 CA$307.33M ★★★★★☆ Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME) CA$1.87 CA$178.48M ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 944 stocks from our TSX Penny Stocks screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Alithya Group Inc. offers strategy and digital technology services across Canada, the United States, and Europe, with a market cap of CA$164.89 million.

Operations: The company generates CA$473.43 million in revenue from its Management Consulting Services segment.

Market Cap: CA$164.89M

Alithya Group Inc. presents a mixed picture in the penny stock landscape. Despite being unprofitable, it has successfully reduced losses over the past five years and maintains a positive cash flow, ensuring a cash runway exceeding three years. Recent executive changes with the appointment of Nicolas Lavoie as CFO could bolster strategic growth through his experience in acquisitions and financial planning. The company trades at 80% below estimated fair value, offering potential upside relative to peers. However, shareholders have faced dilution recently, and its debt-to-equity ratio has increased significantly over five years, indicating financial leverage concerns.

TSX:ALYA Financial Position Analysis as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Surge Battery Metals Inc. is an exploration stage company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in North America with a market cap of CA$61.88 million.