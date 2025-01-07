Discover 3 Promising TSX Penny Stocks With At Least CA$10M Market Cap

In This Article:
As the Canadian market continues to navigate new policies and economic conditions, 2024 ended on a high note with the TSX gaining 18%, reflecting a strong year for investors across various sectors. In this context, penny stocks—though an older term—still represent smaller or less-established companies that can offer significant value when backed by strong financials and growth potential. By focusing on those with robust balance sheets, investors may uncover promising opportunities in these under-the-radar stocks.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Canada
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND)
|
CA$4.00
|
CA$379.39M
|
★★★★★★
|
Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD)
|
CA$2.35
|
CA$122.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM)
|
CA$4.36
|
CA$961.62M
|
★★★★★★
|
PetroTal (TSX:TAL)
|
CA$0.63
|
CA$583.7M
|
★★★★★★
|
Findev (TSXV:FDI)
|
CA$0.50
|
CA$15.47M
|
★★★★★★
|
Foraco International (TSX:FAR)
|
CA$2.45
|
CA$241.16M
|
★★★★★☆
|
NamSys (TSXV:CTZ)
|
CA$1.20
|
CA$30.89M
|
★★★★★★
|
East West Petroleum (TSXV:EW)
|
CA$0.035
|
CA$3.62M
|
★★★★★★
|
Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE)
|
CA$0.65
|
CA$307.33M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME)
|
CA$1.87
|
CA$178.48M
|
★★★★★☆
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
Alithya Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Alithya Group Inc. offers strategy and digital technology services across Canada, the United States, and Europe, with a market cap of CA$164.89 million.
Operations: The company generates CA$473.43 million in revenue from its Management Consulting Services segment.
Market Cap: CA$164.89M
Alithya Group Inc. presents a mixed picture in the penny stock landscape. Despite being unprofitable, it has successfully reduced losses over the past five years and maintains a positive cash flow, ensuring a cash runway exceeding three years. Recent executive changes with the appointment of Nicolas Lavoie as CFO could bolster strategic growth through his experience in acquisitions and financial planning. The company trades at 80% below estimated fair value, offering potential upside relative to peers. However, shareholders have faced dilution recently, and its debt-to-equity ratio has increased significantly over five years, indicating financial leverage concerns.
-
Surge Battery Metals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Surge Battery Metals Inc. is an exploration stage company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in North America with a market cap of CA$61.88 million.
Operations: Surge Battery Metals Inc. currently does not report any revenue segments, as it is in the exploration stage of developing mineral properties in North America.
Market Cap: CA$61.88M
Surge Battery Metals Inc., a pre-revenue exploration stage company with a market cap of CA$61.88 million, is navigating the penny stock domain with strategic advancements in its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP). The recent entry of its Exploration Plan into the NEPA public comment phase marks progress toward expanding drilling operations, potentially enhancing mineral extraction insights. Despite being debt-free and having stable volatility, the company faces challenges such as limited cash runway and shareholder dilution over the past year. Continued test work on improving lithium grades presents opportunities for cost reduction in future operations.
-
RIWI
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: RIWI Corp. is a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm operating in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally with a market cap of CA$12.60 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the United States at $2.64 million, followed by Canada with $1.12 million, and Europe contributing $0.32 million.
Market Cap: CA$12.6M
RIWI Corp., with a market cap of CA$12.60 million, operates in the data analytics space and has recently secured a significant contract worth CA$2.65 million over two years, indicating growing client trust. However, the company remains unprofitable with increasing losses over the past five years and reported a net loss of US$0.39 million for Q3 2024. Despite stable weekly volatility compared to most Canadian stocks and being debt-free, RIWI's share price has been highly volatile recently. The firm's seasoned board and sufficient cash runway exceeding three years provide some stability amidst financial challenges.
-
Key Takeaways
-
