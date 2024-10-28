Discover 3 Leading Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Ownership

As global markets navigate the challenges of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are increasingly focused on identifying resilient opportunities amid these fluctuations. In such a climate, growth companies with high insider ownership often stand out as they may align management interests with shareholder value, potentially offering stability and confidence in uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 11.9% 21.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ercros, S.A. is a Spanish company that manufactures and sells basic chemicals, intermediate chemicals, and pharmaceuticals with a market cap of €333.74 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is generated from its pharmacy segment (€64.25 million), chlorine derivatives (€381.83 million), and intermediate chemistry (€192.20 million).

Insider Ownership: 15.7%

Ercros showcases potential as a growth company with high insider ownership, driven by expected earnings growth of 47% per year, surpassing the Spanish market average. However, recent financial results reveal challenges, with revenue declining to €371.02 million and net income dropping significantly to €1.4 million for the half-year ended June 30, 2024. Despite these setbacks, Ercros's projected earnings growth offers an optimistic outlook amid its unstable dividend history and low return on equity forecasts.

BME:ECR Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Storskogen Group AB (publ) owns and develops small and medium-sized businesses in the services, trade, and industrial sectors, with a market cap of SEK14.57 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is comprised of SEK9.72 billion from trade, SEK14.44 billion from industry, and SEK10.83 billion from services.