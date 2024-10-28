Discover 3 Leading Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Ownership

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the challenges of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are increasingly focused on identifying resilient opportunities amid these fluctuations. In such a climate, growth companies with high insider ownership often stand out as they may align management interests with shareholder value, potentially offering stability and confidence in uncertain times.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3)
|
11.9%
|
21.1%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
34%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
35.6%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
30.4%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.9%
|
95%
|
Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)
|
11.8%
|
55.1%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)
|
32.8%
|
81.4%
Click here to see the full list of 1513 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Ercros
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Ercros, S.A. is a Spanish company that manufactures and sells basic chemicals, intermediate chemicals, and pharmaceuticals with a market cap of €333.74 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is generated from its pharmacy segment (€64.25 million), chlorine derivatives (€381.83 million), and intermediate chemistry (€192.20 million).
Insider Ownership: 15.7%
Ercros showcases potential as a growth company with high insider ownership, driven by expected earnings growth of 47% per year, surpassing the Spanish market average. However, recent financial results reveal challenges, with revenue declining to €371.02 million and net income dropping significantly to €1.4 million for the half-year ended June 30, 2024. Despite these setbacks, Ercros's projected earnings growth offers an optimistic outlook amid its unstable dividend history and low return on equity forecasts.
Storskogen Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Storskogen Group AB (publ) owns and develops small and medium-sized businesses in the services, trade, and industrial sectors, with a market cap of SEK14.57 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is comprised of SEK9.72 billion from trade, SEK14.44 billion from industry, and SEK10.83 billion from services.
Insider Ownership: 19.5%
Storskogen Group demonstrates growth potential with high insider ownership, despite recent financial challenges, including a net loss of SEK 606 million for the first half of 2024. The company is forecast to achieve profitability within three years and offers good value compared to peers. However, its interest payments are not well covered by earnings. Recent debt financing activities include a partial tender offer for bonds worth SEK 910 million and new bond issuance totaling SEK 1.25 billion.
Crowell Development
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Crowell Development Corp. is involved in constructing commercial and residential buildings for rental and sale in Taiwan, with a market cap of NT$15.89 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the lease and sale of commercial and residential buildings by commissioned builders, amounting to NT$917 million.
Insider Ownership: 36.7%
Crowell Development is poised for significant growth, with its revenue expected to increase by 104.7% annually, outpacing the market. Despite a challenging financial performance in recent quarters, including a net loss of TWD 202.66 million for the first half of 2024, the company is anticipated to achieve profitability within three years. Recent acquisitions in Taoyuan City underscore its expansion strategy. However, current debt levels are not well supported by operating cash flow.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
