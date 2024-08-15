Discover 3 High Growth Chinese Stocks With Strong Insider Ownership

China's stock market has recently faced a mixed bag of economic signals, with the Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI 300 showing declines amid concerns about deflationary pressures. However, some sectors have shown resilience, highlighting opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on growth potential. In this context, companies with high insider ownership often signal strong confidence from those who know the business best. Here are three high-growth Chinese stocks where insiders hold significant stakes, potentially aligning their interests closely with those of other shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 26.9% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Eoptolink Technology (SZSE:300502) 26.7% 39.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 14.9% 82.1% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 36.1%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Qingdao Richen Food Co.,Ltd. focuses on the R&D, production, and sale of compound seasoning and condiments for food processing and catering companies in China, with a market cap of CN¥2.26 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of CN¥): Compound Seasoning: 1,540.25 Condiments: 2,304.75 Qingdao Richen Food Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from compound seasoning (CN¥1.54 billion) and condiments (CN¥2.30 billion).

Insider Ownership: 13.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24% p.a.

Qingdao Richen Food Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential with forecasted earnings growth of 24% per year, outpacing the Chinese market's 22%. Revenue is also expected to grow significantly at 21.3% annually, surpassing the market average of 13.5%. However, its Return on Equity is projected to be relatively low at 11.7% in three years and its dividend yield of 1.08% isn't well covered by free cash flows.

SHSE:603755 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guangdong Skychem Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research and development and manufacturing of electronic materials for the printed circuit board, semiconductor, packaging, and touch screen industries, with a market cap of CN¥2.94 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Specialty Chemicals segment, which amounts to CN¥343.58 million.

Insider Ownership: 31.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.7% p.a.

Guangdong Skychem Technology is poised for robust growth, with revenue forecasted to increase by 28% annually and earnings expected to grow at 36.7% per year, both surpassing the Chinese market averages. Recent buybacks amounting to CNY 37.77 million reflect strong insider confidence despite a highly volatile share price. The company has also been added to major indices like the Shanghai Stock Exchange A Share Index and Composite Index, indicating enhanced market visibility.

SHSE:688603 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: M-Grass Ecology And Environment (Group) Co., Ltd. operates in the ecological restoration and environmental protection sector with a market cap of CN¥3.79 billion.

Operations: M-Grass Ecology And Environment (Group) Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its ecological restoration and environmental protection services.

Insider Ownership: 24.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 74.9% p.a.

M-Grass Ecology And Environment (Group) is expected to see significant growth, with revenue projected to increase by 39.5% annually and earnings by 74.86% per year, both outpacing the Chinese market averages. Despite trading at 63.7% below its estimated fair value, the company faces challenges such as unstable dividend history and insufficient interest coverage by earnings. Recently, it announced a final cash dividend of CNY0.23 per share for 2023, reflecting ongoing shareholder returns despite financial hurdles.

SZSE:300355 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:603755 SHSE:688603 and SZSE:300355.

