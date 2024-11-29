Discover 3 Compelling Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets experience broad-based gains, with U.S. indexes approaching record highs and positive economic indicators such as falling jobless claims and rising home sales, investors are increasingly optimistic about the economic outlook despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. In this environment of cautious optimism, dividend stocks can offer a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors seeking stability and potential growth in their portfolios.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.24% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.52% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 3.89% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.31% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.60% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.40% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.93% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.88% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.44% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.89% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: R.A.K. Ceramics P.J.S.C. is involved in the manufacture and sale of ceramic products across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and other international markets with a market cap of AED2.44 billion.

Operations: R.A.K. Ceramics P.J.S.C.'s revenue segments include AED3.21 billion from Ceramic Products, AED520.47 million from Faucets, and AED183.75 million from Other Industrial products.

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

R.A.K. Ceramics P.J.S.C. offers a high dividend yield of 8.13%, placing it in the top 25% of dividend payers in the AE market, yet its dividends are not well-covered by earnings due to a high payout ratio of 127.8%. Recent earnings reports show declining sales and net income, which could impact future payouts. Despite trading below its estimated fair value, the company's volatile and unreliable dividend history poses risks for investors seeking consistent income streams.

ADX:RAKCEC Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Toagosei Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries manufacture, distribute, and sell chemical products both in Japan and internationally, with a market capitalization of ¥170.85 billion.

Operations: Toagosei Co., Ltd.'s revenue is primarily derived from its Fundamental Chemistry Product Business at ¥81.68 billion, followed by the Polymers and Oligomer Business at ¥36.44 billion, Resin Processing Product Business at ¥28.69 billion, Adhesive Material Business at ¥13.62 billion, and Highly Functional Inorganic Materials Business at ¥10.34 billion.