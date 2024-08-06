Discount retailer to close hundreds of stores. 3 Kentucky locations are on the list

Big Lots, the retailer where you can find everything from furniture and home decor to groceries and school supplies, all at steep discounts, is closing hundreds of stores, including at least three in Kentucky.

Mass Live first reported Friday the retail chain is closing at least 289 of its locations across 36 states. That amounts to more than 20% of its stores nationwide, which total 1,389. It’s not clear how many employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

At least three Kentucky stores, including one in Lexington, are closing, according to Mass Live.

A banner on Big Lots’ website confirms the Lexington location in Hamburg is among the closures. An employee at the store confirmed the closure Tuesday and said products are already being marked down for a 20% off sale advertised online.

A screenshot of Big Lots’ website shows that the store’s Lexington location in Hamburg will soon close.

The store associate was unable to confirm what date the store will officially close for business. Lexington’s second Big Lots location on Lane Allen Road is not among the closures.

According to Mass Live, the other two Kentucky Big Lots locations set to close are in Louisville and Henderson.

The news comes after Big Lots previously announced it was closing a smaller number of stores, but like Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby, which filed for bankruptcy and closed Lexington stores in 2023, it’s struggling to stay afloat as consumers tighten their belts.

