Disappointing week for GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) institutional investors who control 48% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies GRAIL's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

If you want to know who really controls GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And following last week's 20% decline in share price, institutional suffered the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of GRAIL.

NasdaqGS:GRAL Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GRAIL?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in GRAIL. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see GRAIL's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:GRAL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2024

It would appear that 8.9% of GRAIL shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Illumina, Inc., with ownership of 13%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 8.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

