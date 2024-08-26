DirecTV looks to renew pay-TV rules in Disney talks, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City,

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is in talks with pay-TV provider DirecTV to renew a contract that could result in channels like ABC and ESPN being blacked out as early as Sept. 1 if an agreement between them is not reached, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Satellite television provider DirecTV is looking to ease contract terms that have traditionally required cable and satellite-TV distributors to charge customers for channels like ESPN, regardless of whether they watch it, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

DirecTV is instead proposing smaller channel packages based on specific genres, such as kids' programming, movies, news, local stations, sports, or Spanish content, according to the report.

Disney is open to the idea of offering some sports-specific packages to other distributors, the report said, adding it is also willing to offer other types of smaller packages and negotiate some lower minimum subscriber guarantees.

Disney and DirecTV did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)