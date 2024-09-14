DirecTV and Disney strike a deal, restoring ESPN to millions of homes

ESPN and other Disney channels were restored to DirecTV homes on Saturday when the two media companies reached an agreement in principle on a new carriage deal.

The ESPN networks, among other channels, had gone dark in DirecTV homes on Sept. 1, when the satellite provider’s contract expired to carry 17 Disney-owned networks.

Homes in several large markets such as New York City – as well as all DirecTV streaming subscribers nationwide – were unable to receive ABC programming during the 14-day stalemate. Homes with DirecTV satellite service in many markets, including South Florida, could receive ABC the past two weeks.

The new deal restores ESPN, ABC and other channels in the homes of all DirecTV customers - those who receive streaming service and those who receive satellite service, as well as U-Verse customers.

This was a key weekend in negotiations, because Monday’s Philadelphia-Atlanta NFL game will be the first Monday night game of the season that’s carried only on ESPN networks, not on ABC.

DirecTV said it received one concession it sought: “the opportunity to offer multiple genre-specific options -- sports, entertainment, kids & family -- inclusive of Disney’s linear networks along with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.”

Prices were not announced; DirecTV previously announced a rate hike for most subscribers, beginning Oct. 1.

Among aspects of the deal that were disclosed in the joint Disney/DirecTV statement:

▪ Continued carriage “at market-based terms of Disney’s entertainment, sports and news programming from its comprehensive linear portfolio, which includes the ABC Owned Television Stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels.”

▪ Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) will be included in select DirecTV packages under a wholesale agreement, and also to be made available on an a la carte basis.

▪ DirecTV received rights to distribute Disney’s upcoming ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service upon its launch at no additional cost to DirecTV customers. That launch is expected sometime in 2025.

“Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DirecTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options,” the two companies said in a statement. DirecTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DirecTV customers. We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.”

DirecTV has 11 million subscribers.