Director ZERBE ROBERT L MD Sells 8,000 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

On January 22, 2024, Director ZERBE ROBERT L MD executed a sale of 8,000 shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), as indicated by a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has contributed to the insider's total sale of 14,500 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Vericel Corp, traded under the ticker VCEL, specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of cell therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments for cartilage defects in the knee and severe burns, as well as other medical conditions that require therapeutic intervention.

The insider transaction history for Vericel Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 13 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Vericel Corp's shares were trading at $41.85 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.948 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $41.62.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The recent sale by Director ZERBE ROBERT L MD may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the insider activity and overall sentiment towards Vericel Corp's stock.

