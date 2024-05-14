Director Williams Koschel Acquires 8,500 Shares of Vestis Corp (VSTS)

On May 13, 2024, Williams Koschel, Director at Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS), purchased 8,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the insider's total shares owned to 8,500, as the insider had not sold any shares in the past year.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) operates in the retail sector, focusing on the sale of clothing and accessories. The company's strategic initiatives aim to enhance consumer engagement and expand its market presence.

The shares were acquired at a price of $12.27 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $104,295. This purchase occurred when the stock's GF Value indicated a potential undervaluation of the stock. Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) currently holds a market cap of $1.614 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio of 16.94, which is below both the industry median of 18.055 and the company's historical median. This suggests a potentially attractive valuation relative to its peers and its own past.

Over the past year, there have been 9 insider buys and 0 insider sells at Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS). This trend in insider transactions can be visualized in the following chart:

Insider buying activities, such as the transaction by the insider, are often monitored by investors for insights into a company's internal perspectives on its financial health and stock valuation.

For more detailed information on Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) and its stock's performance, including price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's profile on GuruFocus.

