On July 25, 2024, William Johnson, a Director at United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), purchased 5,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 5,160 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight, facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to manage the world of business more efficiently.

The shares were bought at a price of $128.61, valuing the transaction at approximately $643,050. Following this purchase, the total market cap of United Parcel Service Inc stands at $108.72 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 20.73. This figure is higher than the industry median of 14.26 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. Additionally, the GF Value of the stock is $164.81, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The insider transaction history for United Parcel Service Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell.

Director William Johnson Acquires 5,000 Shares of United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

According to the GF Value, the valuation takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director William Johnson Acquires 5,000 Shares of United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

This recent acquisition by the insider could reflect a positive outlook on the company's future performance, aligning with the GF Value's assessment of the stock being undervalued.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

