Director WATTS J C JR Sells 500 Shares of Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Dillard's Inc (NYSE:DDS), a retail company specializing in fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director WATTS J C JR sold 500 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $411.21 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $205,605. This sale has adjusted WATTS J C JR's holding in the company to a smaller number of shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares of Dillard's Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Dillard's Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells reported. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

On the valuation front, Dillard's Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, which is below both the industry median of 17.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own trading history.

The market capitalization of Dillard's Inc stands at $6.409 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares. The stock's price on the day of the reported sale was $411.21.

When compared to the GuruFocus Value of $347.20, Dillard's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading activities as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The recent sale by Director WATTS J C JR is one such activity that market participants may consider as part of their analysis of Dillard's Inc.

