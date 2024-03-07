Director Wade Miquelon Sells Shares of Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Director Wade Miquelon has executed a sale of 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $85.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $187,999.17.

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. The company operates a network of behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides psychiatric and chemical dependency services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 2,203 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Wade Miquelon is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider purchases but six insider sales for Acadia Healthcare Co Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Acadia Healthcare Co Inc were trading at $85.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.812 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.02, indicating that Acadia Healthcare Co Inc is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $84.11. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at Acadia Healthcare Co Inc will likely continue to be watched closely by market participants.

