Director Vincentelli Sangiovanni Sells 4,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc

Vincentelli Sangiovanni, a director at Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), has sold 4,500 shares of the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 44,800 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Cadence Design Systems Inc is a leading provider of system design tools, software, IP, and services. The company is known for its electronic design automation (EDA) software and engineering services, which are used to design and develop complex semiconductor devices and electronics systems.

The insider transaction history for Cadence Design Systems Inc shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 65 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc were trading at $300, giving the company a market cap of $79,085.703 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 82.82, which is above both the industry median of 27.01 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $224.29, indicates that Cadence Design Systems Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

