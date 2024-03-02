Tracy Liu, a director at ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR), sold 12,500 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $25.2 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $315,000.ACM Research Inc, listed under the symbol ACMR, specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers use in various fabrication steps to remove particles, contaminants, and residues. This equipment is essential for the production of advanced integrated circuits.Over the past year, Tracy Liu has sold a total of 37,500 shares of ACM Research Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 20 insider sells within the company.

Director Tracy Liu Sells 12,500 Shares of ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of insider sales, which could be of interest to current and potential investors.On the valuation front, ACM Research Inc's shares were trading at $25.2 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.066 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.37, which is lower than the industry median of 29.89 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $25.2 and the GuruFocus Value of $35.21, ACM Research Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The information provided in this article is based on the latest insider trading data and the current financial valuation metrics for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR).

