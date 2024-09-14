Director Todd Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (IESC)

On September 11, 2024, Todd Cleveland, Director at IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,654 shares in the company.

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) specializes in the provision of electrical and mechanical solutions for the infrastructure market. The company offers design, build, and maintenance services to a variety of commercial and industrial customers.

Over the past year, Todd Cleveland has sold a total of 54,650 shares of IES Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of IES Holdings Inc were priced at $153.57. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.98, which is above the industry median of 15.23.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, IES Holdings Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $75.74 compared to the current price of $153.57 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.03.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

