Director Thomas Kirk Acquires 50,000 Shares of Myomo Inc (MYO)

On May 29, 2024, Thomas Kirk, Director at Myomo Inc (MYO), purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 236,499 shares of Myomo Inc. The shares were bought at a price of $3.5 per share, totaling $175,000.

Myomo Inc is a medical robotics company that specializes in myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. The company's products help to restore function to weakened or paralyzed limbs.

Over the past year, Thomas Kirk has been actively increasing his stake in the company, purchasing a total of 150,000 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition further solidifies his investment in the company.

The insider transaction history for Myomo Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 8 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

Shares of Myomo Inc were trading at $3.5 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $98.258 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

