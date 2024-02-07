Director Thomas Eckert Sells 1,300 Shares of NVR Inc

On February 6, 2024, Thomas Eckert, a director at NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR), executed a sale of 1,300 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 1,300 shares sold and no shares purchased.

NVR Inc is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company that operates in various states across the United States. The company's primary business involves the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes brands. Additionally, NVR Inc provides mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers.

The insider transaction history for NVR Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with no insider buys recorded over the past year and a total of 41 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of NVR Inc were trading at $7,270, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.654 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 15.98, which is above the industry median of 10.07 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value metric, with a share price of $7,270 and a GuruFocus Value of $6,014.14, NVR Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

