Director Susan Skerritt Sells 12,722 Shares of Tanger Inc (SKT)

On May 8, 2024, Susan Skerritt, Director at Tanger Inc (NYSE:SKT), executed a sale of 12,722 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,032 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Tanger Inc (NYSE:SKT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on developing, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. As of the latest data, Tanger Inc has a market cap of approximately $3.04 billion.

Shares of Tanger Inc were priced at $27.94 on the day of the sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.57, which is above both the industry median of 16.32 and the historical median for the company. This valuation suggests a premium compared to its peers.

The GF Value of Tanger Inc is set at $20.02, indicating that with a current price of $27.94, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells at Tanger Inc, reflecting a possible trend among insiders.

This recent transaction by Director Susan Skerritt continues the trend of insider sales at Tanger Inc, which investors might consider when evaluating their positions in the stock.

